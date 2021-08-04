Best student streaming deals: watch, listen and workout for less

Streaming services have changed the way we watch television. No longer do you need to take out an expensive cable package to get more than the basic over-the-air channels and most contracts are flexible enough that you can chop and change which ones you subscribe to on a month-by-month basis.

But getting a full selection of streaming services still isn’t cheap. For cable cutters, a full selection of channels can still be $60, and that’s before you add your Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+ and other options to the mix.

For students looking to keep access to their favorite shows when they go back to school or off college, there are options to keep the price down and not eat too far into your budget. The first thing to check is whether your parents’ cable or streaming channels offer multi-screen viewing. Some services such as Xfinity and AT&T offer apps in addition to the cable connection that allow you to watch, even out of state.

If you don’t have that luxury or want to go it alone, lots of streaming services offer special rates for students. You’ll need to supply your .edu email or have proof of study, so you might need to wait until after enrolment, but they will all save you a decent amount of cash.

TV streaming deals for students

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is one of the many benefits of an Amazon Prime account and offers a wide range of original and popular TV and movies across all genres. Series such as Marvelous Mrs Maisel, The Grand Tour and Downton Abbey are worth the money alone. While Prime would normally cost you $12.99 a month, Prime Student is just $6.49 a month and has a six-month free trial. You can also add channels such as Showtime for just 99c a month.View Deal

Hulu Student Plan

Hulu offers its own wide range of originals and popular shows, from the Handmaid’s Tale to Family Guy and films from Parasite to Shek. A standard subscription will cost you $5.99 the student plan is just $1.99 per month – a 65% discount. There’s also a Spotify option that includes Showtime and Hulu for $4.99 (see below).View Deal

Paramount+

Paramount+ includes streaming content CBS, Bet, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, Smithsonian Channel, as well as a healthy selection of movies and original series. Plans start at $4.99 but there is a 25% discount for students if you can verify your credentials.View Deal

YouTube Premium

With ad-free viewing of YouTube videos and music, YouTube Premium is a great way to stay entertained. You can also download to watch or listen offline for those long trips home. Rather than the full $11.99 per month, the student plan is just $6.99 and comes with a one-month free trial.View Deal

Apple TV+

If you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac or can get Apple TV+ free for three months. You can also get Apple TV+ for free right now when you sign up for the Apple Music Student Plan (see below) for $4.99 per month. That way you have your listening and watching needs covered for under five bucks – and Ted Lasso is worth that alone.View Deal

Discovery+

Discover+ includes top content from a range of channels, including Food Network, TLC, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, BBC Natural History and History Channel. There are also originals and exclusive content. Plans start from $4.99 but the student offer is just $2.99 per month for the ad-lite version.View Deal

Music streaming deals for students

Amazon Music Unlimited

While Amazon Music comes as part of Amazon Prime, Amazon Music Unlimited is an additional service with unlimited access to a wider selection of tracks (75 million), all in HD. Prime Student subscribers can get this for an additional $0.99 per month rather than the standard $7.99.View Deal

Spotify student discount

Spotify has long been the music streaming service of choice for millions thanks to its excellent playlists, artist channels and downloading functionality. The Spotify Premium option also features ad-free listening and unlimited skips from $9.99 per month. However, the student plan is just $4.99 and includes both Hulu (with ads) and Showtime. That’s a complete watching and listening package to rival Apple’s, and also under $5.View Deal

Apple Music student plan

Apple Music recently upgraded its over 75 million songs to lossless audio and added Dolby Atmos mixes to many, making them sound even more awesome. If you’re on a Mac, iPad or iPhone it’s a great choice, and the Android version is pretty impressive too. Students can get the service for just $4.99 per month and right now it comes with Apple TV+ for free (as above).View Deal

Fitness streaming deals for students