Best cheap Razer Blade gaming laptop deals for August 2021

If a cheap Razer gaming laptop on sale is what you're after this month, you've come across the right page. With some of incredible gaming machines on their roster, Razer offers an impressive lineup of mobile gaming rigs for professionals and hobbyist alike. With many of their Blade series laptops often topping the charts of many of the best gaming laptop guides out there, it's no surprise that gamers hungry for a beefier machine often look to Razer first.

The price on some of Razer's gaming rigs, however, can be a hard pill to swallow if you're not expecting it. With their entry-level Razer Blade 14 starting at $1,799.99, gamers hoping to grab a new Razer gaming laptop cheap may feel like it's an impossible task. We're here to tell you that's not the case, and if you wait for the right time you can get a stellar deal on a Razer laptop if you're patient enough.

Like all gaming laptops on sale today, even Razer's best machines receive discounts and price drops from time to time. While you may not find what many would consider a "cheap" Razer gaming laptop on sale, there's still plenty of ways to save a bit of cash in the process including retailer specific offers, discount codes and more.

This guide is here to help you find a great deal on one of Razer's leading gaming laptops, whether it be through Razer's own store or a third party retailer such as Amazon, Best Buy, or even Walmart. While cheap Razer gaming laptop deals may not come around often, there's always a sale going on that can save you some cash. Read further on to find a deal on a Razer Blade gaming laptop that's right for you!

Are Razer gaming laptops good?

Often considered some of the best gaming laptops available today, Razer Blade gaming rigs offer an incredible amount of power for their price. While the price tags are definitely on the higher end, the hardware under the hood more than makes up for it.

With all of the latest setups including NVIDIA's latest RTX Series GPUs alongside a top-of-the-line Intel or AMD CPU, you can rest assured knowing when you grab a Razer laptop you're getting a machine built for performance.

While we always recommend you research the gaming laptops on sale that catch your eye the most, at the end of the day Razer gaming laptops are worth it for the right price. Some may seem a bit overpriced at first glance, but with the specs under the hood it's more than justified.

Why is Razer so expensive?

Razer's price tag essentially boils down to the hardware inside each gaming laptop they put out. Often times Razer rigs feature the latest CPU from Intel or AMD alongside the latest GPUs from NVIDIA. This pairing alone can kick the price up quite a bit, but couple that with fairly large SSDs, impressive screens and high performance RAM and you'll start to see why Razer gaming laptops run so expensive.

If you're a diligent shopper though, you can usually get a pretty sweet deal on a Razer laptop if you're patient enough. In some cases, Razer's latest offerings can see discounts of up to $300 or more, making the initial price a bit more bearable for you and your wallet. Keep an eye on this page and refresh it often to ensure you get the best deals possible!

If Razer is still a bit out of your desired price range, Alienware gaming laptops have an impressive line up available with prices that may be a bit more your style. Check out our best Alienware gaming laptop deals page and you may just find the rig of your dreams cheaper than you thought!

Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop deals

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook sneaks into the fray with deceivingly impressive specs for its size and price (Image credit: Razer)

Razer's entry-level offering, the Blade Stealth 13, is the worlds first gaming Ultrabook. Its impressively compact design somehow crams enough power to handle most modern games with decent graphics settings, but it's not going to give you desktop levels of performance any time soon.

That said, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 is a great entry point to gaming laptops for anyone in need of a solid machine on the go. This bad boy often goes on sale fairly cheap too, so keep an eye out for some surprisingly cheap Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop deals below.

Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop deals

A solid mid-ranged gaming laptop for anyone looking to step into the arena (Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Blade 14 is the ultimate AMD-based mobile gaming laptop, offering an impressive amount of power for the price. Paired with the latest RTX GPUs from NVIDIA, this beast runs off AMD's Ryzen 5900HX which provides plenty of power for modern titles at good graphics settings.

Since this is one of Razer's most popular gaming laptops to hit the market, finding one of these on sale isn't too difficult. We've already seen this thing get a price drop or two since its release and it's a good idea to keep a sharp eye out for deals on this rig!

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop deals

Razer's most popular gaming laptop continues to top the charts with impressive specs and great pricing (Image credit: Razer)

Widely considered to be Razer's best gaming laptop available, the Blade 15 offers an impressive level of speed, power and dependability in a mobile rig. The price is also pretty fair all things considered, and it regularly goes on sale for some hefty discounts.

With the latest version running off NVIDIA's latest RTX Series GPUs, it continues to lead the charge as one of the best mobile gaming rigs available today. Discounts on this one are easy to find and are fairly frequent, so be sure to keep an eye out on the offers below for some incredibly cheap deals.

Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop deals

The Razer Blade Pro 17 is everything a high performance gamer needs and then some (Image credit: Razer)

Essentially a gaming desktop PC crammed into a portable laptop package, the Razer Blade Pro 17 is a beast of a rig designed for high performance gaming on modern titles. If you're hoping to find a future proof rig for on the go gaming, this is the gaming laptop for you.

This thing is priced accordingly, however, so keep a sharp eye out on the deals below. While we've seen this thing get upwards of 50% taken off the price, it can still cost quite a pretty penny if you aren't wise. That said if you've been eyeing this rig as your new gaming laptop of choice, chances are you've got the green for this. Be smart though and shop for a deal before you buy!

