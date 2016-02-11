Best-ever iPhone 6S contract deal: the phone is only £50!

Yep, this deal really does give you an iPhone 6S for £50 upfront and then a £24.99 per month contract with a whopping 2GB data. That's nothing short of stunning - it works out less than £650 for the phone and contract over the 24 month plan.

As you'd probably epxect, that deal will get you the 16GB base level iPhone 6S, but for £75 extra up front you can get the iPhone 6S 64GB instead.

Remember - a phone directly from the Apple Store will cost you £539, so these deals are real stunners for value.

The best iPhone 6S deals in the UK right now

Best ever iPhone 6S deals thanks to EE

iPhone 6S 16GB | EE Extra 4G | £100 £50 upfront | 1000 mins | Unlimited texts | 2GB data | £24.99pm | Limited availability

Don't expect this one to last too long. This deal is already the best value (and cheapest) iPhone 6S deal out there, but using the voucher code EEiPhone16 you can save a further £50 on the upfront cost, reducing it from £100 to just £50. That leaves you paying just £24.99 per month for 1000 minutes, unlimited texts and 2GB data.Total cost over 24 months is £649.76

Voucher code: EEiPhone16

iPhone 6S 64GB | EE Extra 4G | £295 £125 upfront | 1000 mins | Unlimited texts | 2GB data | £24.99pm | Limited availability

This is another version of the previous deal - pay more up front for the same deal on the 64GB phone – ideal if you like to install loads of apps and games or download music and video. Use the voucher codeEEiPhone64 to get the iPhone 6S 64GB for £125 upfront: 1000 minutes, unlimited texts and 2GB data for £24.99 per month. Total cost over 24 months is £724.76

Voucher code: EEiPhone64

If you need more data than 2GB

There's this awesome deal with Vodafone through Mobiles.co.uk. It includes an iPhone 6S 64GB for £31 per month with 6GB data...

iPhone 6S 64GB | £150 £75 upfront | 4G | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £31pm | Limited availability

If you want lots of data, this is - by some distance - the best iPhone 6S deal out there right now as long as you're not looking for bargain basement prices. Use the voucher code TR756S at the checkout to save £75 on the upfront cost of the iPhone 6S 64GB and pay £75 instead of £150. Then pay just £31 per month for unlimited calls, unlimited texts and 6GB data on Vodafone 4G. Total cost over 24 months is £819

