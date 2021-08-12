Best cheap Samsung TV deals for August 2021

Finding the best Samsung TV deals across the net is quite the challenge, thanks to a plethora of retailers and sites offering these premium quality TV sets year round. While Samsung TVs aren't cheap to come by, there are deals and discounts to be found if you know just where to look.

We've handled the hard part for you by bringing all of the best and cheapest Samsung TV deals today front and center in our handy guide. Covering all of Samsung's most popular models including their Crystal UHD TVs as well as their newest Neo QLED displays, if a new Samsung TV on sale cheap is what you're after you just may find it here.

Offering some of the best TVs on the market, Samsung displays often come with a pretty high price tag. As warranted as they are thanks to some pretty incredible tech behind the screen, their price tags can deter even the most diligent of shoppers if they aren't prepared for them.

That's why we've put together this nifty guide to Samsung's best TV deals today. Throughout the month, retailers across the net offer discounts on some on these top-of-the-line TV sets and to make finding a new Samsung TV on sale cheap easier, we've brought as many as we can right to this page. Use the quick navigation guide at the top to jump to a specific category, or scroll down to see all of the best and cheapest Samsung TV deals available right now.

Samsung Crystal UHD TV Deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's Crystal UHD line of Smart TVs offers a sleek, elegant set top that takes advantage of impressive upscaling technology to display native 4K and non-native 4K content with incredible fidelity. Offering one of the more budget-friendly options for TV buyers out there, these will be some of the more affordable options available. You'll find some of the best Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV deals below, but check back regularly for new deals and offers throughout the month.

Samsung QLED TV Deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung offers a wide variety of QLED TVs that go on sale regularly, including their ever popular Q Series. In terms of price, these will be quite a step up from the Crystal UHD line of displays but the price is offset by some upgraded tech under the hood. These go on sale often and in many cases for discounts of up to 25% off or more. Patience is key here as these sales don't come around too often, so check back frequently for the best deals on Samsung's QLED TVs below.

Samsung Neo QLED TV Deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

The latest and greatest in Samsung's line up of QLED displays, the Neo QLED Series features an unbeatable level of picture quality and crispness. Taking advantage of Samsung's Quantum Matrix Technology Pro and a massive array of Mini LEDs, these impressive TVs come in both 4K and 8K varieties. While they're newer to the line up, we've already seen these get some nice discounts. Keep an eye on the offers below to find a great deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs.

Samsung The Frame TV Deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

More than just a TV, Samsung's The Frame is part QLED display and part picture frame. With access to Samsung's Art Store, users can display over 1,000 high quality pieces of art when not watching their favorite team take the win. While this display won't be a shoppers first choice for a new set top, it can be quite the conversation piece for those looking for something with a bit more class and sophistication. The Frame regularly goes on sale throughout the month, so check out the offers below for some of the best deals today.

Samsung The Terrace TV Deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

Take everything you love about Samsung's The Frame and enhance it for outdoor use and nix the Art Store. The Terrace is an excellent choice for any outdoor space, designed to handle the elements and then some with stunning picture quality and durability. If you're looking to kick up your backyard barbecues a notch with some entertainment, this is the TV you'll want to check out. The Terrace goes on sale often throughout the month, and you'll find some of the best deals today below.

Editor's Recommendations

Samsung TVs offer an incredible viewing experience whether you get it on sale or not, but no new TV purchase is complete without a proper setup to get the most out of your new display. Consider getting some much need accessories from our guides below to amp up your viewing experience to the next level.