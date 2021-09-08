Best cheap ASUS monitor deals, sales and prices for September 2021

Find a new ASUS 4K monitor on sale or even a gaming monitor for cheap with the best deals, discounts and offers today

Finding an ASUS gaming monitor for cheap can be a bit of a challenge, but with a keen shopping eye  you can find deals on ASUS monitors throughout the month. Whether it be through a big sale or a hidden clearance price change, ASUS monitors go on sale regularly and you can save big if you play your cards right.

Offering some of the best 4K monitors and best gaming monitors available to date, ASUS offers quite a selection of displays to choose from. From their popular TUF Gaming high performance gaming monitors to their professional ProArt 4K displays, ASUS monitors come in a variety of setups and specs ideal for gaming setups, design workstations and more.

Many of ASUS' gaming monitors also offer must-have features to improve performance, including NVIDIA G-Sync as well as AMD FreeSync variable refresh rate technology. Ultra fast response times combined with 144Hz+ refresh rate support as  well make grabbing an ASUS monitor on sale a smart choice.

While some may not consider these "cheap" ASUS monitor deals, these are some of the best prices and offers you'll find this month. To make it easy to find the right ASUS monitor for cheap, we've broken down the categories to the top display models ASUS offers today.

ASUS ProArt monitor deals

The professional line of displays from ASUS, the ProArt displays offer an impressive level of detail with international color standard support (100% sRGB and 100% Rec. 709 color gamut), native 4K resolutions and an ultra wide IPS displays for added screen real estate. While these can work nicely as gaming monitors, the prices are a bit higher in comparison to the TUF Gaming and ROG monitors. You can find the ProArt displays upwards of 20% off at times, so keep an eye out on the best ProArt monitor deals below for new deals hourly.

ASUS TUF gaming monitor deals

Available in multiple sizes and resolution support, the TUF Gaming monitors are designed for the best performance in gaming scenarios. Upwards of 170Hz refresh rate support, 1ms response times and G-Sync or FreeSync support take gaming to the next level, even if you don't have a beastly rig. TUF Gaming montitors are available in standard and curved designs, as well. These monitors go on sale often at discounts of upwards of 20%, so watch for cheap new deals on TUF Gaming monitors below.

ASUS ROG gaming monitor deals

With some of the best features packed into ROG gaming monitors, it's no wonder these run at the prices they do. Along with G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, plenty of the ROG gaming monitors can be overclocked to hit refresh rates of up to 270Hz and response times as low as 0.5ms. Available in a multitude of sizes and resolution support, gamers that absolutely need the best should check out the best deals on ROG gaming monitors below.

