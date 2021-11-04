TVs are perhaps the one big seller on Black Friday, which means you’ll never run out of Black Friday deals on TVs. With this big-purchase appliance heavily discounted pretty much everywhere, the biggest sale events of the year present the perfect opportunity to take home one of these 65-inch TVs you’ve been dreaming about.

Any day of the year, 65-inch TVs tend to put a massive dent in people’s bank accounts, with the best ones setting you as much as $3,500. Luckily, Black Friday begets deep discounts on these massive displays, making them much more accessible to mere mortals.

If you’ve been saving all year to score this one big purchase, we’ve made it our business to find the best Black Friday 65-inch TV deals for you. So, you won’t have to participate in all that mad scramble at the physical stores. You won’t have long to wait either, as Black Friday TV deals are popping up as we speak – like the 65-inch Sony X90J that Best Buy recently put up for only $1,199 . Take a look at all the excellent deals we’ve found instead, and be ready to hit that buy button.

Best Black Friday 65-inch TV deals

Samsung 65QN900A

Movie-watching in 8K is no longer just a dream with the Samsung QN900A , which gets our vote as the best 65-inch TV overall. What it isn’t though is cheap, which isn’t surprising with that resolution, top-notch HDR performance, OLED-grade black levels and four HDMI 2.1 ports. Not to worry though, as we’re hoping to see decent discounts so you can get it for cheaper this Black Friday.

TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635)

While its price tag isn’t exactly bargain-basement, the TCL R635 65-inch is one of the most affordable ways to get that 65-inch form factor in your living room. With its gorgeous panel, great gaming performance, and Roku TV’s excellent smart TV user interface, it’s one of the best value options out there too. And, it’s about to get even cheaper this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

LG OLED65C1

If you’re seeking a mid-range pick, the LG OLED65C1 sits at a nice price point, delivering sharp and detailed picture quality thanks to that impeccable 4K resolution as well as excellent connectivity. Of course, the highlight here is that OLED panel, which boasts deep blacks and rich colors. Here’s the best opportunity for you to get into 4K viewing and the OLED technology all in one panel.

Sony Bravia XR A80J

If you have a bigger budget and want a 4K OLED TV, the Sony Bravia XR A80J is a terrific choice with features such as a 120Hz refresh rate, Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, and an ATSC 3.0 tuner. It also boasts HDR and Google TV's user-friendly interface. Naturally, it delivers impressive picture and audio quality as well.

LG OLED65G1

Beautiful inside and out, on or off, the LG OLED65G1 is another terrific OLED choice, touting gorgeous, rich colors and improved brightness. Next-gen console gamers will also appreciate its HDMI 2.1 and cutting-edge gaming tech, making it worth that nearly $3k price tag. Not that you should worry about that this coming Black Friday.

Samsung QE65Q60T

Another cheap 65-inch offering is the Samsung QE65Q60T whose excellent picture detail, upscaling and smart platform are only surpassed by its QLED-quality colors and 4K resolution. Of course, it’s under $1,000 price tag is also something to behold. If you’re looking for a budget option, it’s certainly worth checking this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Top Retailers

Where to buy

Holiday deals already abound at Target, with the retailer giving its TV sets up to 31% off. There are a few appealing options, though you might want to wait until Thanksgiving week to see the best ones. If you can’t wait however, the TCL 65-inch S435 and the VIZIO V-Series 65-inch are some of the best 65-inch TV deals available now.

