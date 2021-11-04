TVs are perhaps the one big seller on Black Friday, which means you’ll never run out of Black Friday deals on TVs. With this big-purchase appliance heavily discounted pretty much everywhere, the biggest sale events of the year present the perfect opportunity to take home one of these 65-inch TVs you’ve been dreaming about.
Any day of the year, 65-inch TVs tend to put a massive dent in people’s bank accounts, with the best ones setting you as much as $3,500. Luckily, Black Friday begets deep discounts on these massive displays, making them much more accessible to mere mortals.
If you’ve been saving all year to score this one big purchase, we’ve made it our business to find the best Black Friday 65-inch TV deals for you. So, you won’t have to participate in all that mad scramble at the physical stores. You won’t have long to wait either, as Black Friday TV deals are popping up as we speak – like the 65-inch Sony X90J that Best Buy recently put up for only $1,199. Take a look at all the excellent deals we’ve found instead, and be ready to hit that buy button.
Best Black Friday 65-inch TV deals
Samsung 65QN900A
Movie-watching in 8K is no longer just a dream with the Samsung QN900A, which gets our vote as the best 65-inch TV overall. What it isn’t though is cheap, which isn’t surprising with that resolution, top-notch HDR performance, OLED-grade black levels and four HDMI 2.1 ports. Not to worry though, as we’re hoping to see decent discounts so you can get it for cheaper this Black Friday.
TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635)
While its price tag isn’t exactly bargain-basement, the TCL R635 65-inch is one of the most affordable ways to get that 65-inch form factor in your living room. With its gorgeous panel, great gaming performance, and Roku TV’s excellent smart TV user interface, it’s one of the best value options out there too. And, it’s about to get even cheaper this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
LG OLED65C1
If you’re seeking a mid-range pick, the LG OLED65C1 sits at a nice price point, delivering sharp and detailed picture quality thanks to that impeccable 4K resolution as well as excellent connectivity. Of course, the highlight here is that OLED panel, which boasts deep blacks and rich colors. Here’s the best opportunity for you to get into 4K viewing and the OLED technology all in one panel.
Sony Bravia XR A80J
If you have a bigger budget and want a 4K OLED TV, the Sony Bravia XR A80J is a terrific choice with features such as a 120Hz refresh rate, Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, and an ATSC 3.0 tuner. It also boasts HDR and Google TV's user-friendly interface. Naturally, it delivers impressive picture and audio quality as well.
LG OLED65G1
Beautiful inside and out, on or off, the LG OLED65G1 is another terrific OLED choice, touting gorgeous, rich colors and improved brightness. Next-gen console gamers will also appreciate its HDMI 2.1 and cutting-edge gaming tech, making it worth that nearly $3k price tag. Not that you should worry about that this coming Black Friday.
Samsung QE65Q60T
Another cheap 65-inch offering is the Samsung QE65Q60T whose excellent picture detail, upscaling and smart platform are only surpassed by its QLED-quality colors and 4K resolution. Of course, it’s under $1,000 price tag is also something to behold. If you’re looking for a budget option, it’s certainly worth checking this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Top Retailers
Where to buy
Amazon 65-inch TV deals
Amazon is all about deals and it’s all about variety, so there’s no better place to score a 65-inch TV at much less than its regular price. In fact, the retailer already has a few of them listed on its early Black Friday deals page, including the aforementioned LG OLED65C1 and the Samsung 65 Q60A.
Best Buy 65-inch TV deals
Best Buy is known for its irresistible Black Friday TV deals, and we don’t expect that to change this year. Just like Amazon, it also has early Black Friday deals posted. So, if you want to avoid the rush, appealing 65-inch options like the Sony Bravia 65-inch X90J and the LG OLED65C1 are both already seeing discounts.
Walmart 65-inch TV deals
Walmart carries most TV brands in its online store and has a healthy selection of 65-inch TV deals for Black Friday. It too has a few Black Friday deals that have shown up early, with the Samsung QN65QN90 and the Samsung 8K QN65QN900 already seeing discounts.
Target 65-inch TV deals
Holiday deals already abound at Target, with the retailer giving its TV sets up to 31% off. There are a few appealing options, though you might want to wait until Thanksgiving week to see the best ones. If you can’t wait however, the TCL 65-inch S435 and the VIZIO V-Series 65-inch are some of the best 65-inch TV deals available now.
Newegg 65-inch TV deals
Online retailer Newegg has everything from popular brands like Samsung, Sony and LG to lesser-known ones like Caixun and Sansui. This means that you should have a whole lot of options to choose from, especially if you don’t care about getting one of the big names. The retailer should start rolling out its Black Friday deals on TVs soon.
