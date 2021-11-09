That entertainment center sitting in the corner of your living room is begging for a new 60-inch TV. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday fast approaching, there’s not a better time to get one. Whether it’s to watch the big game or get the full cinephile experience, having one of the best TVs of that size will immerse you the way smaller ones won’t.

As flat-panel TVs have gotten older, they’ve gotten cheaper. So getting a 60-inch TV is not going to put a hole in your wallet the same way it used to. That is unless you’re in the market for one of those gorgeous new QLED or OLED-equipped ones . But, if you skip the priciest options out there, you can still get excellent-looking choices that come with smart capabilities and 4K resolutions so that you still get an amazing picture and experience no matter what you’re watching.

Now that the holiday shopping season is just around the corner, so are the best Black Friday deals . So, if you’re in the market for a new 60-inch TV, now is the time to start looking.

Best Black Friday 60-Inch TV deals

Samsung 60-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series TV

Samsung has always been one of the more trusted TV manufacturers out there and it continues its winning streak with its QLED Series TVs. It comes with an incredible dynamic color range thanks to its quantum HDR and has Alexa built-in for some smart home functionality. While the series ranges from 32 to 85 inches, the 60-inch version is priced at just under $1,000. But, with the holiday shopping season approaching, it’s already been discounted $102 over on Amazon. The closer Black Friday, the more likely we’re going to see even better deals out there.

Hisense 60-inch Class A6G Series TV

Budget shoppers don’t have to give up on having a larger TV if they know where to look. The Hisense 60-inch Class A6G Series TV is typically just over $500, comes with 4K resolution, and has Android TV built-in so you don’t have to spend more on a dedicated streaming device. If the price weren’t already good enough, Best Buy is already discounting it $150 as part of its early holiday shopping event. Keep an eye out for additional savings on this one.

LG 60-inch Class UP8000 Series TV

While the majority of LG’s most exciting new TVs come in 55 or 65-inch models, the UP8000 Series does a good job of filling the 60-inch gap. Not only is it 4K, but it has TruMotion 120 for a smoother picture as well as smart home capabilities in the form of Google and Amazon voice assistants, not to mention Apple HomeKit. While this model has yet to get a discount, it’s sure to be included in the holiday shopping deals bonanza.

Samsung 60-inch Class TU7000 TV

The Samsung TU7000 TV is the perfect mid-range choice for anyone looking at televisions in the 60-inch range. It doesn’t come with the higher price tag of a QLED TV but its 4K picture quality, easy-to-use interface, and upscaling capabilities are far superior to cheaper options out there. This Samsung TV is a popular enough model that you’re sure to find a sale on it if you keep your eyes peeled leading up to Black Friday.

Top Retailers

No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon will have it. And, it will most likely go on sale come this Black Friday. That includes 60-inch TVs. While there are no early sales on this size, there already is for Samsung’s 55- and 65-inch OLED TVs so it’s just a matter of time before some great 60-inch ones also get that deep holiday discount.

Best Buy has already put some fantastic TVs on sale in its early holiday shopping event, with some 60-inch 4K TVs getting discounts of up to $150. There are even deals on a QLED model or two in there. The closer Black Friday gets, the better the sales will get and 60-inch TVs are no exception. Maybe you’ll get lucky and come across an OLED panel that’s perfect for your living room.

