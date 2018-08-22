Amazon sale today: Echo and 12 more amazon devices just got their prices slashed

As the August bank holiday approaches, Amazon is marking the occasion by running what it claims is its biggest August bank holiday sale ever.

The event kicks off today and runs for eight days, through to August 22. Here, we've got a heads-up for you on a bunch of deals for Amazon devices, including Fire tablets, Echo devices, Kindles and Fire TVs.

The Amazon sale will also feature discounts on gadgets, home wares, garden supplies and – always useful at this time of year – back-to-school essentials such as school bags and stationary.

Let's see what we can save on Amazon devices. Alexa, what are the best Amazon device deals today?

Fire 7 tablet – List price: £49.99, Deal price: £39.99, Discount: £10.00

Fire HD 8 tablet – List price: £89.99, Deal price: £69.99, Discount: £20.00

Fire HD 10 tablet – List price: £149.99, Deal price: £119.99, Discount: £30.00

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet – List price: £129.99, Deal price: £99.99, Discount: £30.00

Fire HD 7 Kids Edition tablet – List price: £99.99, Deal price: £79.99, Discount: £20.00

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet – List price: £199.99, Deal price: £159.99, Discount: £40.00

Echo Dot – List price: £49.99, Deal price: £34.99, Discount: £15.00

Amazon Echo – List price: £89.99, Deal price: £69.99, Discount: £20.00

Echo Show (white only) – List price: £199.99, Deal price: £119.99, Discount: £80.00

Echo Plus – List price: £139.99, Deal price: £94.99, Discount: £45.00

Kindle Paperwhite – List price: £109.99, Deal price: £89.99, Discount: £20.00

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote – List price: £39.99, Deal price: £34.99, Discount: £5.00

Fire TV – List price: £69.99, Deal price: £54.99, Discount: £15.00

We have no idea when these items might sell out, so if you want one, head over to snap it up!

What else is in the Amazon August bank holiday sale?

There will be thousands of products on sale during Amazon's August bank holiday sale, which runs until 23:59 on Wednesday 29 August at amazon.co.uk/augustsale. Deals are organised by themes, such as 'Garden Clean Up', 'Last of the Summer', and 'Off to University', so you can browse for products by theme if you're not sure exactly what you want.

There will be Deals of the Day available throughout the event as well as Lightning Deals – products available at a discount, in limited quantities, for limited period of time – with new deals going live as often as every five minutes.

To be in with the best chance of snapping up a Lightning Deal, you'll want to grab a free Amazon Prime 30-day trial if you're not already a Prime member, as Amazon Prime members, including trial members, get an exclusive 30-minute early access period to all Lightning Deals.