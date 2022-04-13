Apple Watch Series 7 down to its cheapest price ever at Amazon

Save up to $70 off Apple's latest wearable

Amazon is offering an unbeatable price on Apple's latest smartwatch, the Series 7, with discounts of up to $70 off select styles. While recent Apple Watch Series 7 deals saw the wearable drop to as low as $315, this deal offers the next best price – at least until Prime Day!

On sale for $359.99, this is the perfect opportunity to grab the best Apple Watch available at it's cheapest price in some time. While discount varies between colors, their are a number of Apple Watch Series 7 deals you'll find right now at Amazon.

Receiving the coveted 5 star rating in T3's Apple Watch Series 7 review, Amazon's Apple Watch Series 7 deal is a great opportunity to grab a stellar smartwatch cheap. Since Apple tends to keep their discounts on the smaller side, this is the best price on the Apple Watch Series 7 we'll see for some time.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Green): was $399, now $313 ($86 off)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm (Green): was $399, now $313 ($86 off)
Covering all available styles and colors, Amazon is taking a solid $86 off the Series 7 for a limited time. If you fancy the 41mm version, you can nab one for just $313 right now.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 45mm (Red): was $429, now $359.99 ($70 off)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 45mm (Red): was $429, now $359.99 ($70 off)
Covering all available styles and colors, Amazon is taking a solid $70 off the Series 7 for a limited time. If you fancy the 45mm wider version, you can nab one for just $359 right now.

