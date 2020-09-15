Apple Watch Series 6 revealed with O2 sensor, brighter always-on display and new colours

Apple has just revealed Apple Watch Series 6, the next upgrade to Apple wildly popular wearable, bringing new health features, a faster S6 processor, extra outdoor-focused improvements and new colours.

The Apple Watch Series 6 price will start from $399/£379, for the aluminium version at 40mm. There will also be a 44mm model, as usual, and also the option to get a model with 4G built in, which will start from $499/£479.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is release date is Friday September 18th.

As was rumoured, the Series 6 includes an O2 sensor, meaning it can measure your blood oxygen level, thanks to the new heart sensor on the back. With a 15 second reading, you can get a specific blood oxygen measurement.

2020 isn't the best year for going outside, but the new Watch has features for outdoors anyway, including 2.5 times brighter always-on display – that's brighter when it's dimmed, not when in it's at full visibility, to be clear. It also has an altimeter that's always measuring now, which is great for giving more accurate measurements of how you're exerting yourself.

There are no major changes to the physical design of the Apple Watch in Series 6, but the Watch Series 6 comes in blue and red aluminium finished for the first time, which look great – especially the rich blue.

There's also a new black steel finish called graphite, and an updated gold stainless steel finish (this was our favourite of the previous finishes, so we'll have to see how we feel about it…).

There are new Watch faces for customising the look further, and Apple is introducing an all-new Watch band design that's a single loop – no clasp at all. There's a simple plasticky sports loop, or a woven loop.

Apple has also introduced the ability to power a whole family's worth of Apple Watches from one person's iPhone, so kids can have Watches to track their health and activity without having to have iPhones.

More to come…