Apple Watch Series 5 is the sleekest, most polished Apple Watch yet

The Apple Watch Series 5 is official, and has just been unveiled on stage at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple's campus in Cupertino.

It's not the big update that we say last year, but it is the most polished Apple Watch yet, with one feature users have been begging for since the very first model – an always-on display.

Does this mean it'll be a smash hit? Let's take a look at everything Apple has changed…

As we expected, Apple have stuck with an identical design to the Series 4, with its large screen and sleek case.

Now, though, Apple are offering the widest assortment of case materials and designs, ever.

At the bottom of the range are the silver, gold, and space grey recycled aluminium models, followed by stainless steel models (also in silver, gold and space grey finishes).

New to the Apple Watch Series 5 are titanium cases. These come in either a natural or space black finish.

Sitting at the top of the range is the white ceramic model.

There are also new Nike and Hermés models, with new bands, case finishes, and watch faces.

There should be something for everyone, and the new designs allow for a truly personal experience.

Without doubt the headline feature is the new always-on display. Unlike previous models, the Apple Watch Series 5 display will never go to sleep, always displaying your watch face (although in a darkened, power-saving state).

This will allow you to check the time, or notifications, without having to wake the screen by twisting your wrist. It's very useful for situations where twisting your wrist would be rude, awkward, or impossible.

Apple says this doesn't impact battery life thanks to brand-new screen technology, so you'll still get all-day, 18 hour battery life.

The new Apple Watch also has a built-in compass, so you can always know which way you’re facing.

This can be accessed through a new Compass app, watch face complication, as well as in apps (such as Apple Maps, or Night Sky).

Finally, Apple has also improved the Emergency SOS function. Now automatic emergency calling is international, so you can quickly contact emergency services in a number of countries.

Prices for the new Apple Watch Series 5 start at $399 (£399) or with cellular $499 (£499).

They will be available to buy on the 20th of September.