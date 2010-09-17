APB shut down by Realtime Worlds

An online gaming community says goodbye to All Points Bulletin
Three months after the multi-player online game, All Points Bulletin (APB) was launched, Realtime Worlds (RTW) has shut it down. The company had gone into administration last month, a few weeks after the launch of APB.
Grand Theft Auto creator Dave Jones left Dma Designs and founded RTW and hired former Rage software employees. The game APB took five years to develop.
The game is set in the fictional city of San Paro, where there is a constant battle between the Enforcers and the Criminals, and players have to choose which side they belong to.
Dave Jones wrote on the APB community forum: "I truly wish we had the chance to continue to craft APB into the vision we had for it. It has been a long & difficult journey but ultimately rewarding to have had the chance to try something bold and different. APB holds some great memories, from the last night of the beta, to the clans and individuals who amazed us with their creativity and sense of community. I am so sorry it had to end so quickly but hopefully the good memories will stay with us all for a long time. Thanks to all the team for the years of hard work, and to the players who contributed so much."
Via: ITProPortal