Animal Crossing player recreates Breath of the Wild's best side quest in-game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons might be closing in on its two-year anniversary but that hasn't stopped its passionate community of players from continuing to build awe-inspiring structures, from either the real world or other video games.

One player has now taken it to the next level by recreating a miniaturized version of Tarrey Town from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Situated in the middle of Lake Akkala on top of a large rock island, Tarrey Town can only be built in Breath of the Wild after completing an extensive side quest, one that has proven hugely popular among fans.

The design was made by Reddit user Naydinfar , who shared the post to Reddit where it has already amassed 16,000 upvotes (at the time of writing) and dozens of awards. Check out the fantastic recreation for yourself below:

This isn't the first time that the Naydinfar has posted a recreation of something from the world of Zelda in Animal Crossing. They previously created the Lost Woods entrance, as well as an enemy camp and Travel Gate , all from Breath of the Wild. Most impressively, they made an extraordinarily accurate Temple of Time from the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Aside from this, there have been some magnificent creations from the Animal Crossing community over the years, including Luigi's Mansion 3 with King Boo, a 7/11 store in Japan, and the entire Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster upon completion of Fighter Pass Vol. 2 – that's a whopping 86 characters.

Since originally launching in March 2020 on Nintendo Switch, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has amassed over 34 million sales. It's a wonderfully wholesome game, one that I myself have put nearly 200 hours into, as I tried to build my own Gotham City. One day, Wayne Manor will be complete.