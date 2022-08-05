Among Us in VR looks like an absolute hoot and you can play it before it launches

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

VR versions of existing franchises aren't always brilliant, but sometimes that extra dimension makes a good game into a great VR one. For example, I absolutely loved Doom VFR, and from what I've seen of the forthcoming Among Us VR it's the same for the space-based impostor-spotter. But you don't have to take my word for it. You can find out first-hand if you already have one of the best VR headsets.

Among Us VR won't be released until later this year, but selected applicants will be able to play the beta version. All you need to do is register on the Among Us VR beta page (opens in new tab) and tell the developers what VR headset you have. There's no indication of which VR headsets the beta will be available for; just a message that "Among Us VR will appear on multiple platforms".

Why Among Us VR looks like fantastic finger-pointing fun

If you haven't already seen the gameplay trailer I've embedded it for you below. It made me laugh, which is always a good sign, and I think the original game's simplicity means it transfers really well to a virtual environment: the already tense gameplay feels even more so when you're playing it in first person view instead of the top-down view of the original. It looks like more fun, too: for example you can spy on other players by hiding in air vents, and pointing the finger at suspected impostors – or to distract others if the impostor is you – is much more entertaining when there's a real finger doing the pointing.

As far as I can ascertain, the final game will be released on Meta / Oculus Quest 2, PSVR (a nice surprise given the age of Sony's original headset), the still-to-launch PSVR 2, and Steam VR, but the inclusion of other headsets in the beta form and the original PSVR support makes me hope it'll be available for other headsets too.

The Among Us VR launch date is expected to be in late 2022 and the beta programme is limited, so sign up fast if you want to play it before it launches.