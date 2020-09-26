Amazon Prime Day has nothing on Verizon's flash sale happening right now

Now that Amazon Prime Day's official start date has been revealed – October 13th for those who don't know – the wait to jump on some of the best deals of the year is going to be even tougher. The delay of Prime Day hit the retail world hard, as one of the biggest sales events of the year was suddenly taken away with little warning.

To help satiate deal hunters looking for deals until then, though, Verizon is stepping up to the plate with an awesome flash sale today. With some sweet offers that bring some killer price drops on Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 5G, and a whole lot more.

Best Deal at Verizon Today!

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (64GB)

Was: $41.66/month | Now: $20/month | Savings: $21 (51%)

At an incredible price of just $20/month, Apple fans looking to upgrade to the latest iPhone 11 Pro can do so today at a whopping 50% off its standard price. If you're serious about getting an iPhone 11 Pro, this is the time do it. Non-Verizon customers can also receive $250 off when you switch from your current provider!View Deal

Verizon's flash sale – which currently one of the best iPhone 11 deals you'll find – comes at the perfect time, too. As we get closer to Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, many shoppers will be going online for their shopping.

With all three of these sales happening so close together, the next few weeks are going to be tough on your bank account. Verizon's perfectly executed timing of this sale ensures those looking to get the best deal on an iPhone 11 Pro before things get too hectic.

Apple isn't the only one getting some love during Verizon's flash sale, though. Samsung smartphones and smartwatches are also getting some nice discounts as well.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 5G, one of the best Samsung phones available, is on sale for just $25/month! That's a massive 40% price drop over the standard pricing, and easily makes Verizon's flash sale one of the best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals we've seen all year.

Other deals at Verizon's flash sale include $50 off Samsung's Galaxy Watch as well as a BOGO deal with $300 off a second smartwatch if you so choose. There's a whole lot more to check out, so take a look below at some of the incredible deals at Verizon's flash sale today!



Best deals at Verizon today

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Deal Today at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G (128GB)

Was: $41.66/month | Now: $25/month | Savings: $21 (40%)

Dropping 40% off the standard monthly pricing, Samsung fans can grab a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 at an amazing $25/month. Bringing one of Samsung's best smartphones to it's lowest monthly price, those serious about upgrading shouldn't skip out on this one.View Deal

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deal Today at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm)

Buy one, get $300 off another or other select smartwatches

For a limited time, pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Watch from Verizon and get $300 off a second, no strings attached. You can also use this discount on a number of select smartwatches available at Verizon as well.View Deal

More iPhone 11 Pro deals at Verizon

