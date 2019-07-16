This Amazon Prime Day Echo Dot Kids Edition deal ENDS TODAY

Prime Day 2019 is in full swing and, as Amazon promised, some of the biggest discounts are on Amazon devices. Those discounts extend to the Amazon Echo Dot which is Amazon's best-selling smart speaker, and this particular discount is for the Echo Dot Kids Edition which is now at its CHEAPEST PRICE EVER. It won't stay that cheap for long, though, as Prime Day ends at midnight tonight and then prices will go back up. We wish they didn't but that's the way sales work, so act now or you could be waiting until Black Friday for this deal to roll round again.

Even at its full price, the Echo Dot is affordable enough that you can bring the power of Alexa to any room in the house without spending a fortune.

And if you want a bit more 'oomph' than the little speaker can provide – probably for music rather than when you ask Alexa to give you the weather forecast – you can connect it to one of your other speakers via Bluetooth or 3.5mm audio jack. Then you can enjoy streamed music from a variety of services.

So what makes this Echo Dot different from the standard Echo Dot? Well, it comes with one year of FreeTime Unlimited. After one year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at $2.99/month plus tax and you can cancel any time. FreeTime Unlimited gives you access to over 1,000 Audible books, thousands of songs, as well as games all hand-picked with kids in mind.

Additionally, parental controls let you review activity, set time limits, filter explicit songs, and pause Alexa. And because kids can be a little more – shall we say demanding – when it comes to testing the robustness of tech, it comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee. So if the Dot breaks, you can simply return it for a free replacement.

The usual price for this special version of the Echo Dot is $69.99 but as an Amazon Prime Day deal it's just dropped to its lowest ever price of just $44.99, saving you a very nice $25.00.

And – leaving the best bit for last – just look at that awesome Rainbow colorway!

All-New Echo Dot Kids Edition | Was $69.99 | Now $44.99 | Save $25.00

The Amazon Dot Kids Edition is available in Blue or Rainbow and comes with one year of FreeTime Unlimited, a service especially designed for kids. This is the lowest price that this product has ever been. Deal ends at 23:59 on 7/16/19.View Deal

Today's best Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition (2nd Gen) deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Other July sales worth checking out