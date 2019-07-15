Amazon Prime Day deal offers a HUGE discount on Apple iPhone XS Max

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is a seriously big deal. If you needed any confirmation of the sheer scale that Amazon is gunning for this year, look no further than the £188 discount they've applied to the current flagship iPhone – the Apple iPhone XS Max.

The smartphone, which only launched worldwide nine months ago, is powered by the fastest system-on-a-chip in any iPhone, has an upgraded dual-camera mode that can adjust the amount of artificial bokeh-style blur that is applied behind the subject of a Portrait Mode photo, as well as animate and send AniMoji characters. iPhone XS Max also has the biggest display ever shipped on an iPhone, measuring 6.5-inches.

In our iPhone XS Max review, we said: "iPhone X owners won't find a lot here to tempt them other than the camera, but coming from an older iPhone will be a revelation. If you want the most premium handset possible, you've found it."

iPhone XS Max will set you back £1,249 in an Apple Store, but Amazon has slashed 15% off the price, bringing it down to £1,085. That's a saving of £164 – enough spare change to treat yourself to a pair of Apple AirPods and still have money leftover.

If you're not overly bothered about having the latest, greatest, and most expensive iPhone model available... there's also a brilliant Amazon Prime Day deal on the iPhone X, which was the predecessor to the iPhone XS Max but shares the same design and many of the same features.

Apple iPhone XS Max | Silver | 256GB | Was £1,249 , Now £1,075

Space Grey is clearly the more popular choice, as Amazon is offering a even better discount on the top-of-the-line iPhone XS Max in Silver – slashing £174 – more than enough to treat yourself to a brand-new pair of AirPods and still have some change left over.View Deal

Apple iPhone XS Max | Space Grey | 256GB | Was £1,249 , Now £1,085

Amazon has slashed the price of the flagship Apple iPhone as part of its Prime Day sales. The costly smartphone has been discounted by a very respectable £164 – more than enough to treat yourself to a brand-new pair of AirPods and still have some change left over.View Deal

If you've been living under a rock (proverbial or granite) for the last few years, Prime Day is a bombastic annual sales event that sees thousands of products discounted across the Amazon online store, including electronics, outdoor goods, home and kitchen, watches, video games, consoles, beauty, and more.

It's basically like Black Friday, but in summer.

Amazon Prime Day is bigger than ever, with the blockbuster sales event now taking place over 48 hours across the online store.

To take advantage of the discounts and deals available on Prime Day, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership. The annual subscription includes a number of benefits, including early access to deals, free one-day delivery on thousands of items, two-hour delivery in some cities, free streaming on Prime Music, Prime Video, and unlimited cloud storage for your family photos and videos.

Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of its Prime membership by £20, bringing down the annual cost from £79 down to £59.

That means Amazon Prime will cost you less than £5 a month, which is pretty stunning value given what is included in the scheme and you'll get access to every deal and discount available on Prime day.

Of course, the best way to find out whether Amazon Prime works for you is to take advantage of the generous 30-day trial period on offer.

Rival Amazon Prime Day sales live right now