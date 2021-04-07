Amazon Kindle Paperwhite vs Kindle Oasis: which ereader is right for you?

Physical books are great and all but there's something very cool about ereaders, an entire library in a tiny device you can hold in one hand. We've tried loads to find the best Amazon Kindle ereader for everyone and today we're comparing the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis.

When it comes to ereaders, Amazon is kind of the only game in town, at least with everything you want: nicely designed and thoughtful hardware, a massive library of books, loads of storage space, and cool accessories, like cases. Other ereaders exist, but Amazon's Kindles are simply the best.

And when it comes to the Kindles, the Paperwhite and Oasis are the two best Kindles going. The best of the best of the best, if you will. While there are some key differences (discussed below), the basics are there on both of them.

As summer arrives and the beach (or garden) beckons, set up your reading game with a brand new Kindle Paperwhite or Oasis.

Let's jump into the comparison.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Best Amazon Kindle: Features

The first thing you need to know about the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis is simple: the former is the mid-level, ultra-popular version while the latter is the high-end premium Kindle. As such, the choice is quite easy and based on how much you can and want to spend on an ereader.

For a very reasonable price, the Kindle Paperwhite can do everything you need. There's waterproofing, a backlight on the 6-inch screen, a generous 8GB of storage (e-books are teeny tiny), and days of battery life. It's the ideal all-round ereader.

If you want to step things up, the Kindle Oasis comes with a larger 7-inch display (with the same 300ppi as the Paperwhite), a funky design with page-turn buttons, an adjustable warm light setting, and Bluetooth for audiobooks.

Both of them excel at their core task – reading books and other media – and so it depends how many additional fancy features you want on top.

Read our five star Amazon Kindle Oasis review

(Image credit: Amazon)

Best Amazon Kindle: Design

For our money, the design of the Kindle Paperwhite is perfect: large enough to show a lot of text at once but small enough to be easy-to-hold in one handle at length or stowed away in a bag. Swiping between pages is super easy and that's what matters.

But that doesn't mean the Kindle Oasis is worse. For some, the additional features enabled by the design, like the dedicated page-turn buttons, are a must. While the Paperwhite is perfect in its simplicity, the Oasis is really attractive and feels premium in the hand.

Both the Paperwhite and Oasis come with a load of different case styles, too, and you're almost certainly going to want to buy one as unprotected Kindles are quite fragile, especially against loose keys in bags.

One small note: If you're left handed (like I am!), the Oasis will automatically flip so that the page-turning buttons are on the correct side.

Read our Kobo Nia review – an affordable Kindle alternative

(Image credit: Amazon)

Kindle Paperwhite vs. Kindle Oasis: Which is best?

Ultimately, the choice between the Paperwhite and Oasis comes down to how much you're willing to spend on the Kindle and whether the ultra-premium features, like the warm light settings, are important.

For most people, we think the Paperwhite is enough: it's excellent for reading books, fits easily into most hands, weighs almost nothing, and the standard 8GB storage is easily enough to hold thousands of books.

But for others, the Oasis and its impressive, thoughtful design is a better fit. If you have the extra cash to spare, we'd recommend grabbing Amazon's ultimate Kindle.