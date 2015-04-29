Top 10 most beautiful phones in the world… ever

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

LG has really gone all-out with the design of the LG G4. It's not often you see a phone with a backside made of genuine leather, not to mention the whole rainbow of colours you can get it in.

Do you love it or hate it? Like just about any bold design move, you can draw a pretty clear line between LG G4 lovers and haters.

We think the LG G4 is a bit of a stunner, in the right colour, but which are the best-looking phones of all time? These are the phones we think deserve a spot in the mobile phone design hall of fame.