The Huawei MateBook 16 is a MacBook Air beater – here's the proof

Start searching for the best laptop on the market at the moment and two names that are likely to come up are the Huawei MateBook 16 and the Apple MacBook Air.

While both of these laptops will do a solid job for you, it's the Huawei model that might just be the best option for you – it beats the MacBook Air in a number of areas, which we'll get into in this article.

As with any hardware purchase, you need to make sure you've done all of the necessary research before spending the cash, and reading this article will help you do just that.

Build and design

One glimpse at the Huawei MateBook 16 is enough to see just how well-engineered it is – and actually touching it is even better, thanks to the smooth matte finish created by the precision ceramic sandblasted process that Huawei has used here. There's just one colour to pick from, an eye-catching space grey.

It's the sort of laptop that feels finely crafted and carefully judged from just about every angle, and even with its 16-inch screen it remains lightweight and eminently portable. The laptop tips the scales at just 1.99 kilograms or 4.4 pounds, which isn't going to add a whole lot of weight to your bag. When you get it out of your bag to get on with some work, expect a few envious glances in your direction.

When closed the laptop is just 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) thick, and when you add in the contoured curves and spacious trackpad, it's a laptop you'll enjoy looking at as much as you'll enjoy using. You can get up to 12 hours of battery life from the Huawei MateBook 16 as well, so you don't need to worry about spending a day away from a power source – the laptop is going to offer enough in the way of battery capacity to cope.

Screen and connectivity

The Huawei MateBook 16 is dominated by a superb 16-inch, 2,520 x 1,680 pixel display, which is considerably larger than the 13.3-inch screen offered by the MacBook Air. The display is taller too, making it more suitable for office and creative work – but at the same time it also shows off videos superbly well too. Whatever is on screen really shines.

If you need to hook up extra devices to this Huawei laptop, that's no problem at all: the computer boasts two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a 3.5 mm audio jack and a full-size HDMI 2.0 port. You're more restricted on the MacBook Air, which just has a 3.5 mm socket and two USB-C Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports available.

Whether it's a secondary screen or an external hard drive, a digital camera or a USB-C hub, there's plenty of room for it all on the Huawei MateBook 16. There's also room for a stereo speaker system and a 720p webcam built into the frame, so you've got everything you need to get up and running out of the box.

Other features

With either an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or a AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor paired with 16GB of RAM, you're not going to struggle to get tasks done on the Huawei MateBook 16. You can load up dozens of browser tabs or run a pile of applications alongside each other and the laptop won't get into difficulties.

You also get 512GB of super-speedy SSD storage, reducing your reliance on external drives and the cloud, and we should mention the all-day battery life as well – this is a laptop that you can take out on the go with you and not have to worry when it comes to finding a charging point before the evening. It's an all-round champion suitable for all the computing tasks that are going to come your way.

The integrated fingerprint sensor means you can log into Windows 11 in an instant, while the Dual Shark Fin fan cooling system means that heat is quickly and quietly dispersed out of the chassis. For voice and video calls there are two mics built into the laptop, which can pick up your voice from up to 5 metres away – assuming you're not on mute.

Just about every aspect of the Huawei MateBook 16 impresses. The icing on the cake is that the laptop is actually a little cheaper than the MacBook Air from Apple, even with its bigger display. You can be sure that you're going to get great value and a fantastic return on your outlay as well.