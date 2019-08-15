The best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 cases: kit out your new Note 10 in style

If you're spending a significant chunk of cash on a Samsung Galaxy Note 10, then you want to keep it well protected against the bumping and grinding of everyday smartphone life: and that's where this list of the very best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 cases comes in handy.
We've scoured the top cases on the market right now to pick out the most stylish, the most secure, and the most affordable options to cover up your Galaxy Note 10 – whether you're particularly looking for extra storage or additional protection against drops and smashes.
It's always worth taking your time when it comes to choosing the best Note 10 cases: make sure you're getting the features you want, and stick to brands you can trust (including the ones we've featured here) – the cheapest options out there aren't necessarily the best.
You've got a multitude of case types to pick from as well, from chunky, rugged cases with excellent drop protection, to lightweight folio sleeves with debit/credit card pockets included. Whatever you need from a case, you should be able to find something to match.
1. Snakehive Leather Wallet
The perfect blend of style and protection
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is a premium phone, so make sure it has a premium case to match – the Leather Wallet case from Snakehive is made from European full grain cowhide nubuck leather, and comes with compartments for notes and debit/credit cards. All the ports (and the cameras) remain accessible while the smartphone is in its case as well.
2. Spigen Rugged Armour
Peace of mind for protecting your Note 10
From case specialists Spigen comes the Rugged Armour case for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 – with an understated matte finish and Spigen's reliable Air Cushion Technology, it offers both protection against bumps and drops, and a touch of class as well. The case has been built to support both wireless and reverse charging while it's in use, as well.
3. Bodyguardz UltraTough Clear
You won't even know it's there
Bodyguardz makes some of the most effective screen protectors in the business, and the UltraTough Clear protector for the Note 10 provides a transparent, self-healing, protective polyurethane film that comes between your expensive smartphone and any nicks or scratches – and which doesn't interfere with the touchscreen operation in any way.
4. Caseology Parallax
A blend of feel and function
If you're after a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 case that looks and feels great as well as keeping your flagship handset protected, then the Parallax case from Caseology could be worthy of your consideration. It offers dual-layered, military grade protection while keeping the Note 10 screen and ports accessible, and is available with a black, gold, or deep blue trim.
5. Tech21 Evo Check
Protects against drops and bacteria
There's a lot to like about the Tech21 Evo Check, from the subtle curves and lines it adds to the shape of the Note 10, to the reliable 3.6-metre (12-foot) drop protection it adds. The case has an antimicrobial coating as well, which should significantly reduce the amount of microscopic bacteria living on your smartphone. It's priced pretty competitively as well.
6. Olixar Canvas Wallet Case
Add a touch of understated style
With room for debit/credit cards and a soft outer feel, the Olixar Canvas Wallet Case for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is more about style and comfort than protection – though of course it will keep your phone safe against scratches and grime while it's in your pocket. Inside the case there's a soft microfibre coating to keep your handset in pristine condition.
7. Samsung LED View Cover
A phone case with an LED twist
Buy an official Note 10 case accessory direct from Samsung and you can at least be sure that it's going to exactly match the dimensions of your phone (at least in theory). The LED View Cover has a neat trick up its sleeve too – the ability to show the time and notification alerts on the front of the case, saving you from having to keep opening it up all the time.
8. Speck Presidio Pro
Protection without the bulk
What we like about the Speck Presidio Pro is that it adds some solid protection to your Galaxy Note 10 without turning it into a brick that weighs down your pocket. There's two durable layers here, as well as a smooth matte finish, and the case should protect against drops of up to four metres or 13 feet – that's almost as high as a double-decker bus.