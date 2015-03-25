The best HTC One M9 cases and covers to buy 2015

Previous Next 3/5

HTC Dot View Ice

Last year's Dot View case was a nice idea, but ultimately it was flawed due to its inability to stay shut. HTC seems to have sorted some of the problems out this time around, adding in a bevy of new features, including games you can actually play when the cover is shut, too. The plastic back panel is now clear so you can gaze upon that brushed metal design, but the back cover still flaps around when it's open.

£32.99 | HTC