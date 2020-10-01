Skullcandy Crusher Evo review: wireless headphones that deliver all the bass you'll ever need, personalised to YOU

Skullcandy Crusher Evo review TL;DR: the Skullcandy Crusher Evo will take you to soundscapes laden with bass on any volume level thanks to its personalised sound profiles. The extra long battery life and quick charge features are just icing on the cake.

It's pretty much impossible to summarise the benefits of the Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones in one sentence, hence why we won't even try it. Being a premium headphone, the Crusher Evo offers a slate of great features, including personalised bass, rapid charge, long battery life, built-in Tile 'finding technology' and more.

As well as all the technical features being top-notch, the Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones are also comfortable enough to wear for a longer period of time and flat-fold neatly for easier transportation. To make carrying the Crusher Evo even safer, it comes bundled up with a carrier bag so the headphones are less likely to get damaged when you throw them in your best cycling backpack.

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones are available to buy now at Skullcandy for a recommended retail price of £149.99 / $199.99 / €169.99.

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones can be bought in either True Black or Chill Grey colourways.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo review: sound quality

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones combine the 'signature' Crusher Bass sound of the series with an audio customization algorithm provided by Audiodo (and not audio-dodo, as I keep on reading it). In the Skullcandy App, once the Crusher Evo is paired, in the 'Personalised Sound' section, you can create different sound profiles that'll match the sound – and the bass output – of the Crusher Evo to your ears.

Better still, the sound profile is tailored to the left and right ear separately, meaning you don't need to crank up the volume in order to enjoy the deep, swooping bass sound of the Crusher Evo. and since you can add different sound profiles, you can have one for home and one for the office (they could both both be the same at the moment, we agree).

With the sound of the Skullcandy Crusher Evo being tailored around its bass output, mid-tones tend to be a bit muffled sometimes, but not to the point where it takes away from the listening experience. To have clearer sound delivered across all the audible sound spectrum, you will have to pay almost twice as much for something like a pair of Bowers & Wilkins PX7.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo review: ergonomics and comfort

As well as delivering immersive, personalised bass, the Skullcandy Crusher Evo is also comfortable to wear, even for hours on end. Even after wearing the cans almost all day while working, the Crusher Evo didn't set fire to my ears, neither did it compress my skull. for someone with a larger head and ears, this was a pleasant surprise.

There are plenty of control buttons on the Crusher Evo: there is the bass slider and a on i/o button on the left side and a pairing button plus the volume control on the right. One slight criticism I can offer is that the i/o button is a bit harger to tap out without looking at it, being the smallest button of the lot.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo review: battery life

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo will last for a whole work-week without having to charge it: the headphones have a battery life of 'up to' 40 hours and also features a rapid charging technology that 'gives you an extra 4 hours of listening time from just a quick, 10-minute charge'.

Even if did run out of juice, using the included AUX cable, you can use the Skullcandy Crusher Evo as wired headphones. This is obviously not helpful if you have a newer iPhone but could come handy for people playing Animal Crossing on their Nintendo Switch in handheld mode.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo review: find my headphones using Tile

Have you ever misplaced your headphones before (don't lie: we all did it at some point). The Skullcandy Crusher Evo comes equipped with Tile-technology. To be able to retrieve the Crusher Evo when you can't find them, you'll need to register your cans in the Tile app so you can 'ring' them. Not helpful when you left them in another country but it could come in handy if you're trying to locate them in your home, or perhaps a local bar.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo review: verdict

Should you buy the Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones? If you tend to listen mellower songs than The Righteous Mind from Throwing Snow and WEIGHT OFF from Kaytranada, the Crusher Evo's bass and lack of clarity might put you off.

However, if you like bass (a lot of it), are looking for a pair of comfortable headphones you can wear all day, prefer headphones with a stylish look and would use them for gaming and watching movies as well as listening audio, then the answer is a resounding yes.