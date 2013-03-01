In-app purchases: Most expensive ever

Previous Next 1/5

Curiosity: What’s Inside the Cube?

Diamond chisel, £47,000

The first release from renowned but controversial game designer Peter Molyneux has every player focused on the same objective – chipping away at a black cube to get to its unknown contents. as the box breaks up it releases a number of in-app purchases including the chisel, the owner of which is almost guaranteed to deliver the final blow and claim the mysterious prize.