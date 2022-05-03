Get visibly bigger arms in 30 days with this 8-move arm workout

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Arms are one of the biggest areas of focus for most gym-goers, probably because it’s the part of the body that people will notice a change in first after you’ve worked out. Not only that but having more muscular arms reduces your risk of injury and can help improve your posture – helping to protect your bones and stabilise your joints.

Working on your arms is probably the most accessible place to start when you’re in the gym, but what about if you’re working out at home? Well, according to bodybuilder and home workout expert Ivan Rusakov, all you need is a dumbbell (or adjustable dumbbell) to get visibly bigger arms at home, which can be done in just 30 days.

Rusakov took to YouTube to show off his 30-day arms routine that he says can guarantee results. It takes into account the anatomy of the working muscles of the arms, as well as demonstrating the wrong technique and the number of sets and repetitions:

Ivan Rusakov's visibly

The video comprises eight exercises, each with a different number of sets and reps. According to Rusakov, the exercises that will grant you access to big arms heaven are:

Sitting overhead extensions – to bomb the triceps

Single DB curls – one of the biceps

Concentration curls – some more biceps action

Sitting DB kickback – returning to triceps area

Sitting curls with turns – back to biceps

Lateral DB raises – moving onto the delts

Front DB raises – more delts activation

Wrist curls – finishing off with the forearms

“If you want a quick body transformation, then the video is also suitable for you since it is designed for 30 days of transformation,” Rusakov says. “This is the most popular sports challenge, and it’s easy to adjust to and do it for only one month.”

Although he does add that these moves must be applied to a proper, regular regime alongside mindful nutrition.

“If you are already an advanced athlete, you can add a couple of these exercises to your workout program and see for yourself that it is effective!”