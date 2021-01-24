This HARDCORE Dwayne Johnson Baywatch full body workout will build rock solid arms (and legs)

Dwayne Johnson is towering figure and only people who lived under a rock – pun intended – for the last decade don't know his name. He is 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm), weighs around 260 lbs (118 kg) and has been bodybuilding for the last two decades, at least. Knowing all this, it's no surprise that his Baywatch workout is equal parts 'working out hard' and 'working out a lot'.

For the unacquainted, the Dwayne Johnson Baywatch workout plan might sound a bit too hardcore. Not because it uses specialised exercises for the workouts but because of its volume: going from not working out at all to working as much as The Rock did to get even bigger for Baywatch can be intimidating, to say the least. However, it is not impossible to scale the workout down to decrease intensity, at least first.

Shop the Project Rock Collection at Under Armour | Prices from $20

Wearing Project Rock workout gear won't make you as big as The Rock himself but at least you can work out in comfort. The collection includes everything from workout tops, shoes and leggins, as well as headphones and gloves. Get to work, people!View Deal

(Image credit: Under Armour / Dwayne Johnson)

As well as being punishingly difficult, Dwayne Johnson's Baywatch workout also requires a lot of equipment, and is ideally performed a gym. Dwayne must have a massive home gym, considering he is one of the highest paid actors in the world, but for mere mortals like us, accessing all the equipment needed for this Baywatch workout might be a bit of a stretch, now that gyms are closed in most countries.

Looking at the list of exercises, you might need a barbell and weight plates, a power rack, a weight bench, dumbbells, a pull up bar and maybe even a multi-gym for all the cable exercises. If you haven't got any of these, we would recommend getting at least a pair adjustable dumbbells, such as the excellent Bowflex Selecttech 1090 Dumbbell, and a decent weight bench like the Mirafit M1 Folding Weight Bench.

JAXJOX Connected Adjustable Dumbbell | Buy it for $449 at Best Buy

Fancy buying a pair of Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells? Us too, but they keep selling out. For an adjustable dumbbell that is more reliably available, buy this adjustable dumbbell pair – about half price of the Bowflex. The JAXJOX adjustable dumbbell uses a digital system that automatically adjust weights in 6-Ib increments from 8 - 50 lbs in under 3 seconds. View Deal

Fuel your muscle growth right

The old gym mantra 'eat right to gain right' still applies and if you really want to build muscle, you will need to supply your body the right macronutrients, especially protein. Protein should be supplied from a variety of sources, including lean meat, eggs, nuts, leafy green vegetables, tofu, etc.

A quick and convenient way to add extra protein to your diet is to have some protein powder (well, protein shake made from powder and water), protein bar or jerky in between meals and after workouts. For 'hard gainers', mass gainer supplements can also come in handy as these contain a lot of calories, carbs and protein in a liquid form, making it easier to consume.

Don't forget to warm up before the workout and stretch afterwards. Massage guns can help battering workout pain away, especially after leg day.

NOCCO Zero-carb Caffeinated Drink, Limon Del Sol Flavour, 12 pack | Buy it for £23.34 at Amazon

One can of NOCCO contains five different types of Vitamin B (folic acid, niacin, biotin, B6 and B12) as well as Vitamin D. The caffeinated range of NOCCO contain 180mg of caffeine and 3000mg of BCAA, whilst the caffeine-free range contain 5000mg of BCAA. All flavours are free from sugar and sweetened with sucralose.View Deal



(Image credit: Under Armour / Dwayne Johnson)

Baywatch workout day 1: Legs

The first leg day of the week consists of the following exercises:

Barbell Walking Lunge – 4 sets, 25 reps Leg Press – 4 sets, 25 reps Leg Extensions – 3 sets, 20 reps Barbell Squat – 4 sets, 12 reps Hack Squat – 4 sets, 12 reps Single Leg Hack Squat – 4 sets, 12 reps Romanian Deadlift – 4 sets, 10 reps Seated Leg Curl – 3 sets, 20 reps Thigh Abductor – 4 sets, 12 reps

This is probably the most gym machine-heavy day of the Baywatch workout. Even people with a semi-decent home gym setup haven't got a leg press or a leg extension machine. Even without the machine-related exercises, this leg day is super intense. We recommend doing barbell back squats, barbell front squats, Romanian deadlift and barbell lunges at home. That should be more than enough.

(Image credit: Under Armour / Dwayne Johnson)

Baywatch workout day 2: Back

On back day, the intensity is cranked up even more:

Wide-Grip Lat Pulldown – 4 sets, 12 reps Bent Over Barbell Row – 4 sets, 12 reps One-Arm Dumbbell Row – 4 sets, 12 reps Barbell Deadlift – 3 sets, 10 reps Pull-ups – 3 sets, to failure Dumbbell Shrug – 4 sets, 12 reps Inverted Row – 3 sets, to failure Hyperextensions (Back) – 4 sets, 12 reps

Much like on leg day, some of these exercises are pretty much impossible to recreate at home in a meaningful way, unless you have a high-end multi-gym in your possession. That said, most of the exercise can be done at home using gym equipment such as pull up bars and the best suspension trainers (e.g inverted rows).

We recommend being extra careful on back day, especially during heavy lifts, as incorrect form can result in injuries, especially in the lower back area. Wearing a weight lifting belt can help alleviate some of the pressure on the lower back during deadlifts but it definitely doesn't mean you shouldn't focus on perfect form during each rep. More on the subject here: how to deadlift correctly.

TRX Training – GO Suspension Trainer Kit | Buy it for £106.95 at Amazon

Have you tried suspension training yet? You totally should have, especially in the current conditions, gyms being closed and all. Suspension sets like the portable and lightweight TRX GO can complement your bodyweight training tremendously and work muscles that would be difficult to train without weights, such as the biceps and the upper back. It might cost £100 but it replaces a whole load of weights and takes up a fraction of the space of a full weight rack. View Deal

(Image credit: Under Armour / Dwayne Johnson)

Baywatch workout day 3: Shoulders

Shoulders are the ultimate t-shirt muscles: most people will notice your shoulders being wider, even if you are wearing clothes, unlike the biceps that only looks good after you worked out. These were the shoulder exercise Dwayne Johnson used to build delt definition:

Dumbbell Shoulder Press – 4 sets, 12 reps Standing Military Press – 4 sets, 12 reps Front Dumbbell Raise – 4 sets, 12 reps Side Lateral Raise – 4 sets, 12 reps Reverse Machine Flyes – 4 sets, 15 reps Seated Bent-Over Rear Delt Raise – 4 sets, 12 reps

These are pretty the shoulder exercises you should ever do, in a sequence. Apart from the reverse machine flyes, the rest of the exercise can be performed using the humble dumbbell.

Overhead press: how to perform this classic exercise

(Image credit: Under Armour / Dwayne Johnson)

Baywatch workout day 4: Arms and abs

Who doesn't like a good arms and abs workout?

Dumbbell Bicep Curl – 4 sets, 15 reps Hammer Curls – 4 sets, 15 reps Spider Curl – 4 sets, to failure Triceps Pushdown – 4 sets, 15 reps Overhead Tricep Extension – 3 sets, 15 reps Hanging Leg Raise – 4 sets, 20 reps Cable Crunch – 4 sets, 20 reps Russian Twist – 4 sets, 20 rep

Apart from the triceps pushdown and the cable crunch, the rest of the arms and abs exercises should be easy to perform at home. You can try doing cable pushdowns using resistance bands and instead of cable crunches, do hardstyle planks.

(The Rock is clearly not doing a leg exercise here, we know) (Image credit: Under Armour / Dwayne Johnson)

Baywatch workout day 5: Legs (again)

Second leg day! This is essentially the same as day 1 of the baywatch workout:

Barbell Walking Lunge – 4 sets, 25 reps

Leg Press – 4 sets, 25 reps

Leg Extensions – 3 sets, 20 reps

Barbell Squat – 4 sets, 12 reps

Hack Squat – 4 sets, 12 reps

Single Leg Hack Squat – 4 sets, 12 reps

Romanian Deadlift – 4 sets, 10 reps

Seated Leg Curl – 3 sets, 20 reps

Thigh Abductor – 4 sets, 12 reps

(Image credit: Dwayne Johnson / Facebook)

Baywatch workout day 6: Chest

Finally, it's time to work on the pecs! Most people would want to start with this day, probably, but if The Rock does two leg days a week and only one chest day, you should do the same.

Barbell Bench Press – Medium Grip – 4 sets, 12 reps

Incline Dumbbell Press – 4 sets, 12 reps

Dumbbell Bench Press – 4 sets, 12 reps

Flat Bench Cable Flyes – 4 sets, to failure

Incline Hammer Curls – 4 sets, 12 reps

Chest Dips – 4 sets, to failure

You'll find all the classic pecs exercises here, including the barbell bench press and some bodyweight moves too, such as the chest dip.Instead of cable flyes, you can perform dumbbell flyes instead, if you haven't got two cable machines at home. And you don't.

Baywatch workout day 7: rest

On the seventh day, have a well-earned rest day. You've earned it!

Get Fit for 2021! This is part of T3's Fit for 2021 programme, which will be running throughout January. We aim to bring you tips on diet, lifestyle and exercise that will help you shape up for what is certain to be a difficult year. One thing we can guarantee: it WILL be better than last year. And hopefully we'll help you get the most out of it.

Today's best Dumbbells deals All in Motion Dumbbell Target $7.64 View Dumbbell Set for Wii Amazon Prime $12.55 View Bowflex 552 Dumbbell Pair QVC $429 View Bowflex SelectTech 552... Walmart $630 View Show More Deals