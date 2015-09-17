A-Z of Frankfurt 2015: the best cars you'll actually be able to drive

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

Motoring journalists have been congregating in Frankfurt this week to gorp at all the sweet new cars from every manufacturer under the Sun. 2015 has been a stellar year for the Frankfurt Motorshow, with everything from a new MINI to a georgous new Rolls Royce on show.

Are you looking for a new car? You've come to the right place, here are all the newly announced vehicles that you'll actually be able to buy.