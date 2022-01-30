This 30-minute drill is the best workout for weight loss at home – no equipment required

Want a quick, fuss-free workout that will help you lose weight from the comfort of your home? We’ve got the answer to your prayers!

The following interval training workout comes courtesy of the amazing online strength training fitness platform GRNDHOUSE – formed by five former Barry’s UK trainers – to help you burn calories, build strength and confidence, and take the thinking out of getting fit in 2022 .

Best of all, this workout uses bodyweight exercises only – so you won’t need any fancy equipment to do it – and takes just 30-minutes! Keep scrolling to give it a go and start seeing results.

Best workout for weight loss at home: Why interval training works

According to Izy George , a former professional dancer and one of the five founders of GRNDHOUSE, interval training is the way to go if you want to achieve weight loss.

‘Interval training is a brilliant and highly efficient way to get a decent calorie burn whilst still working in a controlled manner’ she explains. ‘The benefits also come even after you’ve finished exercising, due to an increased metabolic rate. This means you will continue to burn calories long after your workout - so long as you train hard during it!’

Izy has designed this workout to be equipment-free, and it consists of 10 fun but challenging bodyweight exercises.

‘The workout follows a simple interval training format featuring five rounds that are two minutes long each, with a one-minute rest in between rounds,’ says Izy. ‘Each round consists of two different exercises, so to complete one round, do the first exercise for one minute, then go straight into the second exercise for one minute.

Once you have completed the round, take your one-minute rest before moving on to the next round. Once you have finished all five rounds, go back, and repeat the entire circuit again for a 30-minute workout in total.

‘You want to push to a level of intensity where you are challenging yourself but also ensuring your output is consistent across all 10 exercises,’ she adds. ‘To start with, I recommend that you aim to complete 10 reps of each exercise in one minute, taking your time to really feel each exercise and practice good form.

That way, you won’t work too hard too quickly, and drop off near the end or halfway through. However, as you get fitter, you can increase your reps and rounds for an extra challenge.’

Want to see how your fitness has improved? Go back and retest this in four- weeks and see how you get on!

Best workout for weight loss at home: The workout

Image 1 of 2 Squat (Image credit: GRNDHOUSE) Image 1 of 2 Squat (Image credit: GRNDHOUSE) Image 2 of 2 Plank tap (Image credit: GRNDHOUSE)

Round 1

One minute of Squats followed by one minute of Plank taps

Squats: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes pointing out slightly. Cross your arms with your fingertips touching opposite shoulders and raise your elbows to shoulder height (a). Bend your knees and sit back to lower your hips into a squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor (b). Return to standing (a).

Plank taps: Start in a straight-arm plank position with your hands placed on the floor beneath your shoulders and your weight between your hands and toes. Look at the floor and keep your core braced throughout so your body forms a straight line from shoulders to ankles (a). Lift your right hand off the floor and touch your fingertips to your left shoulder (b). Place your right hand on the floor and repeat with your left hand. That’s one rep.

Image 1 of 2 Cobra lat pulldown (Image credit: GRNDHOUSE) Image 1 of 2 Cobra lat pulldown (Image credit: GRNDHOUSE) Image 2 of 2 Glute bridge (Image credit: GRNDHOUSE)

Round 2

One minute of Cobra lat pulldowns followed by one minute of Glute bridges

Cobra lat pulldown: lie facing down on the floor with your arms and legs extended out straight (a). Pull your arms in so that your hands are pressing into the floor by your chest and, at the same time, bend your knees so your feet point to the ceiling. Then, lift your upper body and your hips off the floor (b). As you lower your body, extend your arms and legs back out. Movements should be slow and controlled. Don't crunch your neck or hunch your shoulders.

Glute bridge: lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor and hands palms-down at your sides (a). Keeping your back straight, lift your hips off the floor and contract your glutes (b). Hold for five seconds, then lower your body back to the floor. Focus on lengthening your legs from hipbones to knees, and don’t arch your back.

Image 1 of 2 Push up (Image credit: GRNDHOUSE) Image 1 of 2 Push up (Image credit: GRNDHOUSE) Image 2 of 2 Lunges (Image credit: GRNDHOUSE)

Round 3

One minute of Push-ups followed by one minute of Lunges

Push ups: Beginners should start with a kneeling press up as shown here. Advanced exercisers can add more bodyweight by performing the press up from a straight-armed plank position. Begin in a kneeling plank position with your hands directly underneath your shoulders, your core engaged and your pelvis tucked slightly under. (a). Lower the chest to the floor, with elbows bending at a 45-degree angle, not out to the side and not directly back behind you (b). Press your hands into the floor and engage your chest to return to the starting position (a).

Lunges: Stand with your feet hip-width apart, hands on hips (a). With chest and chin high, take a long step forward with your right leg, until both knees are bent at 90° (b). Ensure your front knee doesn’t go over your toes. Push off your right leg and return to the start position. Repeat on the other leg to complete one rep.

Image 1 of 2 Russian twist (Image credit: GRNDHOUSE) Image 1 of 2 Russian twist (Image credit: GRNDHOUSE) Image 2 of 2 Sit-up (Image credit: GRNDHOUSE)

Round 4

One minute of Russian twists followed by one minute of Sit ups

Russian twists: root into your sit bones as you lift your feet from the floor, keeping your knees bent. Lean back to a 45-degree angle from the floor keeping your back straight, creating a V shape with your torso and thighs. Interlace your fingers, then use your abdominals to twist to the right (a), then back to centre, and then to the left (b) to complete one rep.

Sit ups: lie on your back with your knees bent and heels on the floor. Place your fingertips to your ears and do not pull on your neck. Exhale as you slowly lift your head and shoulder blades from the ground and use your abdominal muscles to sit up straight. Lower back down while slowly inhaling.

Image 1 of 2 Up down (Image credit: GRNDHOUSE) Image 1 of 2 Up down (Image credit: GRNDHOUSE) Image 2 of 2 Mountain Climbers (Image credit: GRNDHOUSE)

Round 5

One minute of Up downs followed by one minute of Mountain climbers

Up downs: an up down is basically a burpee without the 'chest to floor' movement in the middle. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms hanging loose in front of your thighs (a). Bend your knees and sit back to lower your hips into a squat position until your thighs are parallel to the floor (b). Place your hands on the floor in front of you, then jump or step the legs out behind you (c). Jump or step the legs widely towards your hands and maintain a flat back as you stand up straight. This movement is a pulse raiser and should be performed at a quicker pace to increase the heart rate.

Mountain Climbers: assume a straight-armed plank position so your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your ankles. Lift your left foot off the floor, and slowly raise your knee as close to your chest as you can (a). Return to the start position and repeat with your right leg (b) to complete one rep. Focus on the move slow and controlled, with your hips low and your core engaged.