Best lightweight laptops 2020: get the best ultraportable laptop

Welcome to our essential rundown of the best lightweight laptops of 2020, the exhaustive list of top-tier picks from the experts at T3 – we've covered just about every budget and use case here, and so we're certain that there's no better list of ultraportables right now.

Whether you're shopping on a budget and after the best cheap lightweight laptop, or going to college and looking for the best lightweight student laptop, our comprehensive and wide-ranging and selection should include something that fits your needs and budget.

What's more, you'll find a whole host of the best lightweight laptop deals here too, with the latest online prices and purchase links included next to all of our selections. You might be able to get your hands on a new device for less money than you think and save yourself a substantial amount of cash.

From the polished Dell XPS 13 to the seriously professional HP Elite Dragonfly, the sheer choice at either end of the best lightweight laptop in the UK market is really impressive at the moment. There's a top-rate lightweight laptop out there that's perfect for you, and we're going to help you find it.

The best lightweight laptops and ultraportable laptops available in 2020

The Acer Swift 7 is, arguably, the best lightweight laptop in the world right now. (Image credit: Acer)

1. Acer Swift 7 The best lightweight laptop for most people Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-7Y75 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 615 RAM: 8GB Screen: 14-inch Full HD Storage: 256GB SSD Reasons to buy + Innovative security features + Breathtakingly compact design + Runs silently

There’s a certain magic about this laptop. Weighing just 1.2kg thanks to its fanless design and ultrathin battery, the Swift 7 feels nothing short of futuristic. The 14-inch touch display covered by Corning Gorilla Glass provides great colour density, with a bezel that is almost non-existent. In fact, when the screen is showing off its excellent true blacks, it’s difficult to tell where the display ends and the bezel begins. The Swift 7 only comes in black, too; Henry Ford would be proud.

Inside, there's an 8th-gen i7 processor with integrated graphics and 8GB of RAM, optimised to produce minimum heat so the passive cooling system never gets overwhelmed. It’s a relatively modest laptop performance-wise, not best suited for demanding tasks such as video editing, but for on-the-go office work there’s scarcely anything better. Folded down, it’s just nine millimetres thick.

In addition to the stylish design, this laptop comes packing some nifty security features. The power button doubles as a fingerprint scanner for secure booting, and webcam hacks are a fear of the past thanks to a spring mechanism that conceals the camera within the body of the laptop when not in use. Overall, it's not cheap, but there are few ultralight laptops as elegant as this.

Mac fans should look no further than the Apple MacBook Air for an ultraportable laptop in 2020. (Image credit: Apple)

2. Apple MacBook Air (2020) The best premium lightweight laptop Specifications CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i3 (3.2GHz) Graphics: Intel Iris Plus RAM: 8GB Screen: 13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,600 pixel-resolution Retina display Storage: 256GB SSD Connectivity: 2 x Thunderbolt 3 / USB-C Camera: 720p FaceTime camera Weight: 1.29 kg (2.8 pounds) Dimensions: 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches (30.41 x 21.24 x 1.61cm; W x D x H) Reasons to buy + Very fast + Superb keyboard + Impressive storage + Premium design

After years of neglect, the MacBook Air line got relaunched and now, a couple of years down the road, this model is just about as fine thin and light laptop as you could hope to find, which is why it is our recommendation for those shopping with a premium budget.

First and foremost, its all-round useability is just first-rate, with it absolutely nailing the core laptop stuff and that means it is comfortable and super easy to use in any circumstance or location. From home to office to commute, the MacBook Air performs brilliantly.

Next up is the upgraded internal components, which now include the super fast and efficient dual-core 10th-gen Intel processors, double the storage of the outgoing model (up to 256GB from 128GB) and healthy block of 8GB of RAM, too. All these are delivered at the base price, too, meaning that if you want you can add in more RAM, a quad-core CPU or even bigger storage you can do.

The crisp and vibrant 13-inch Retina display is also really nice and paired with the systems impressive stereo speakers, make enjoying streaming content or editing images and video easy.

Design-wise the MacBook Air here remains the same as before, but now it sports a 'Magic Keyboard' which replaces the divisive 'Butterfly Keyboard' on the older model. This new keyboard is also joined with a really spacious trackpad. Naturally for a system famed for its portability, the 2020 MacBook Air weights in at just 1.29kg and is only 0.41mm thick at its thinnest point.

In terms of thin and light laptops, the Apple MacBook Air 2020 is a superb premium choice, and that's regardless of if you're used to working in macOS or not, making it mandatory check out for any potential upgrader.

The Lenovo IdeaPad S130 is a great budget ligthweight laptop choice. (Image credit: Lenovo)

3. Lenovo IdeaPad S130 The best budget lightweight laptop Specifications CPU: Intel Celeron Dual Core RAM: 4GB Screen: 11.6-inch, 1,366 x 768 pixels Storage: 32GB SSD Reasons to buy + Very attractive price point + All the features and ports you need + Built to go the distance

The IdeaPad S130 isn't going to win any benchmarking races and shouldn't be used for intensive tasks like video editing or gaming, but as light computing Windows laptops go, it's really hard to beat.

What really stands out here, and why the S130 ranks so high in our best lightweight laptops list, is the price: this laptop comes in cheaper than even a lot of Chromebooks. As such, if the amount you're spending is important, then it might be worth putting the IdeaPad S130 on your shortlist.

The screen isn't the biggest at just 11.6-inches (you can upgrade to the 14-inch version if that's a problem), but that does mean this is a super small and portable lightweight laptop that you can take pretty much anywhere – and it's designed to be bumped around a bit, too, with a solid build quality.

The system comes installed with a copy of Windows 10 in S mode, meaning that the OS is streamlined around light and fast usage. You can obviously switch to full Windows 10 if you desire, but if you're selecting this system you are doing so as you want a machine that can quickly run basic applications and programs, such as browsing the internet, sending emails, streaming the odd bit of Netflix, and playing Candy Crush Saga, which is what Windows 10 S Mode specialises in.

If you've got under £200 to spend on a laptop, then the IdeaPad S130 is definitely worth considering. For even more cheap laptops be sure to check out T3's best laptops under £500 buying guide.

(Image credit: HP)

4. HP Elite Dragonfly The best lightweight laptop for business users Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-8565U Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 RAM: 16GB Screen: 13.3-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) Storage: 512GB Reasons to buy + Excellent looks + Superb screen + Long battery life

While the HP Elite Dragonfly is targeted at business users, it really is one of the best lightweight laptops around no matter who you are – it looks fantastic, it has a gorgeous screen, the battery life impresses... it's just a joy to use all round really. Okay it's a little on the pricey side, but we think it's worth it.

Tipping the scales at less than a kilogram (under 2.2 pounds), the laptop is versatile too. The 13.3-inch display can fold right over, so you can use it in tent or tablet mode as well if you like, and it comes with an included stylus if you want something that's more accurate than your finger to operate the touchscreen.

A choice of configuration options are available, and you can pack the HP Elite Dragonfly with an Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7 chip, as well as up to 16GB of RAM. There are multiple options when it comes to the display as well, all the way up to 4K (we've listed the top-end spec in the box above).

The Asus ZenBook UX333 delivers a quality internal hardware spec, with an attractive, mature design. (Image credit: Asus)

5. Asus ZenBook UX333FA The best lightweight laptop for quality hardware at a mid-range price point Specifications CPU: 1.8GHz Intel Core i7-8565U Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 RAM: 8GB LPDDR3 Screen: 13.3-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 Storage: 512GB SSD Reasons to buy + Strong hardware spec + Quality fit and finish + Mid-range price point

For lightweight laptop buyers shopping with a mid-range budget then the Asus ZenBook UX333 is a top choice. That's because it delivers a proper strong all-round hardware spec along with a small-ish but quality screen in a chassis that boasts a truly first rate fit and finish.

The star of the show, visually, is the 4-sided NanoEdge display, which is a minimal bezel beauty that helps the UX333 boast a 95 per cent screen to body ratio. The bezels are just 2.8mm thin at the sides, 3.3mm at the bottom, and 5.9mm at the top, making the small screen look a lot bigger than it actually is.

From a hardware point of view, there is just no arguing with the mix of Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM (this can be bumped to 16GB if desired) and 512GB SSD (can go to 1TB if wanted). There's also no arguing with a truly long-lasting 14-hour battery life on a single charge.

A full copy of Windows 10 Home completes the package. Overall, a great system that punches above its price bracket in terms of specs and build quality.

With a variety of configurations on offer, the Huawei Matebook 13 is a really impressive ultrabook for the laptop connoisseur. (Image credit: Huawei)

6. Huawei Matebook 13 One of the very best lightweight laptops in the world, from any angle Specifications CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620; Nvidia GeForce MX150 (optional) RAM: 8GB Screen: 13.3-inch 2K (2,560 x 1,440; touch) Storage: 256GB – 512GB SSD Reasons to buy + Powerful upgrade from Matebook X Pro + Surprisingly robust GPU + Affordable considering specs

Huawei continues to show the world it's playing for keeps in the ultrabook market, following on from the sublime success of the Matebook X Pro comes the even more impressive Matebook 13. With a meaty 8th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 CPU and a powerful Nvidia GeForce MX150 (which is a surprisingly compete GPU for an ultrabook this thin), you can be sure you're getting a performance powerhouse.

With plenty of options to upgrade and customise your Huawei Matebook 13 (including the above GPU), you can make this already knock-out ultrabook even must-have. Prices do vary depending on your chose configuration, but even the base model represents one of the best thin laptops you can own right now.

Also, as a side note, if you like the Apple MacBook aesthetic but prefer Windows 10 as an operating system then this is simply the perfect system.

(Image credit: Dell)

7. Dell XPS 13 A superb all-round system and one of the best lightweight laptops going Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-1065G7 Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics RAM: 16GB Screen: 13.4-inch (3,840 x 2,400 pixels) Storage: 1TB Reasons to buy + Gorgeous 4K display + Lightweight, compact design + Quality internal spec

The Dell XPS 13 continues to impress and get better with each successive version, and the most recent iteration is no different. It's a superb-looking laptop, with sleek lines and super-thin bezels around the display, and you'll want to keep getting it out of your bag just to spend some more time gazing longingly at it.

The display doesn't just look good, it's a joy to use with its bright and vivid colours, and it's crisp, sharp text. Thanks to some special technology that Dell's added this time around, you can get going quicker than ever before once you've opened the lid, and no doubt the latest 10th-gen Intel Core processors help there as well.

As usual, you can pick from a variety of configurations when it comes to the Dell XPS 13, and if you need a 4K display then that can be yours (for a little extra money – the Full HD one is just fine too). Most importantly for our ultraportable, best lightweight laptop list, it tips the scales at a mere 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs).

(Image credit: Acer)

8. Acer Swift 5 The Acer Swift 5 continues to impress Specifications CPU: 10th-gen Intel Core i5 RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB Graphics: Integrated Reasons to buy + Lightweight and sleek + Sharp and vibrant screen + Integrated fingerprint reader

The Acer Swift 5 is another excellent entry from the Acer Swift line (after the awesome Swift 7 at the top of our guide): with a 14-inch, Full HD screen, some pleasing aesthetics, and a reasonable amount of power under the hood, it's likely to be on the shortlists of a lot of people shopping for a laptop for less than £1,000.

It's fantastically portable too, which is why it makes this list of the best lightweight laptops. Weighing in at just 990 grams, you'll barely notice that it's there, and you can easily carry it in one hand if you need to. It'll squeeze into bags of most sizes without weighing you down.

With a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this machine is respectable as far as specs go, but it's really the size, the weight and the design that you're going to be buying this one for. If you're after a mid-range laptop that balances price and performance well, then give the Acer Swift 5 a look.

If you're looking for one of the best small laptops available today that features premium build quality, then the HP Spectre 13 will not disappoint.

9. HP Spectre 13 One of the best lightweight, ultraportable laptops with a Full HD, 1080p screen Specifications CPU: 2.5GHz Intel Core i7-6500U (dual-core, 4MB cache, up to 3.1GHz with Turbo Boost Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520 RAM: 8GB LPDDR3 SDRAM (1,866MHz) Screen: 13.3-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 FHD IPS UWVA BrightView Corning Gorilla Glass WLED-backlit display Storage: 256GB SSD (PCIe; NVMe; M.2) Reasons to buy + Sleek and lightweight + Tactile keyboard + Premium HP build quality

HP's most luxurious laptop borrows the Lenovo Yoga 900S's style and the MacBook's bag-friendly dimensions. The Spectre 13 is so thin that tapping away on its tactile keyboard almost feels like your fingers are tap-dancing on the table.

Its biggest advantage over the MacBook is its Intel Core-series processor inside, which lends it the winning combination of dazzling looks and computing muscle.

Packing three USB-C ports for hooking up peripherals (note that you'll need a converter to use your old USB-A ones), the Spectre 13 doesn't just look like a laptop from the future – it has one eye trained on it too. Undoubtedly one of the best lightweight laptops you can buy in 2020.

If you've got a large budget to play and want one of the best ultraportable laptops on the market today with 2-in-1 functionality, then the Surface Book 2 is the best-in-class option.

10. Microsoft Surface Book 2 The best lightweight laptop if you need premium hybrid functionality Specifications CPU: 1.9GHz Intel Core i7-8650U (quad-core, 8MB cache, up to 4.2GHz with Turbo Boost) Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620; Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5 VRAM) RAM: 16GB LPDDR3 (1866Mhz) Screen: 15-inch, 3,240 x 2,160 (260 ppi) PixelSense display (3:2 aspect ratio; 1600:1 contrast ratio) Storage: 512 GB PCIe 3.0 SSD Reasons to buy + All-round powerhouse + Top rate battery life + Excellent screen

If you want absolutely massive ultraportable power then you should definitely consider the Microsoft Surface Book 2. It remains one of the best lightweight laptops money can buy in 2020.

The second edition of this ultra-premium (and ultra-expensive) 2-in-1 laptop-tablet is a marked improvement in every respect, with a suite of powerful internal hardware components including an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, a stunning 15-inch 3,240 x 2,160 resolution display, and excellent battery life combining to deliver a superb all-round computing package.

You don't get a stylus included to full make the most of the device in tablet mode, but if you can stretch to the Surface Book 2's very high price point, then you can probably spend a little extra to complete the dream setup.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

11. Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 The best lightweight laptop if portability is more important than power Specifications CPU: 8th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 RAM: 8GB or 16GB Screen: 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504 (261 ppi) PixelSense display (3:2 aspect ratio) Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB SSD Reasons to buy + Plenty of power available + A range of appealing colours + Long-lasting battery

For our second Microsoft entry in this list of the best lightweight laptops of 2020 we've gone for the Surface Laptop 2. It's a little more compact and svelte than the Surface Book 2, but doesn't carry quite the same performance oomph – so it really depends what you're prioritising.

You don't get that clever detachable screen either, and there's no discrete GPU as there is on the Surface Book 2, but not everyone needs one. For everyday laptop tasks in a small and light form, the Surface Laptop 2 is ideal – aside from the graphics, the internal specs are very similar.

The Razer Blade Stealth packs a gaming punch while keeping light and svelte.

12. Razer Blade Stealth The best lightweight laptop for gamers Specifications CPU: 8th-gen 1.9GHz Intel Core i7-8565U (quad-core, 8MB cache, up to 4.6GHz with Turbo Boost) Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620; Nvidia GeForce MX 150 (4GB GDDR5 VRAM) RAM: 8GB-16GB LPDDR3 (2,133Mhz) Screen: 13.3-inch up to 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution Storage: up to 512GB PCIe M2 Reasons to buy + Packed with some high-end components + A wealth of customisation options

If you're happy to sacrifice a little bit of thinness and lightness for some extra gaming power, then the Razer Blade Stealth might well be the best lightweight laptop for you in 2020. With an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, the option of a 4K screen and an Nvidia GeForce MX150 under the hood, it's going to offer decent performance on even the most demanding games.

This being a Razer laptop, it comes packed with extra touches for gamers (like customised keyboard lighting and immersive audio), and offers a build quality that puts a lot of laptop makers to shame. You'll have to pay a premium for this, but it's worth it.

The Lenovo Yoga 920 has a lot going for it as one of the best lightweight ultraportable laptops around.

13. Lenovo Yoga 920 The best ultraportable laptop if you need a 2-in-1 but can't stretch to the Surface Book 2 Specifications CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 13.9-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD Reasons to buy + Gorgeous display + Quality internal hardware + Top sound quality

If you're all about style and want very competitive power to back it up, things don't get much better than Lenovo's hot Yoga 920 hybrid as far as the best lightweight laptops of 2019 are concerned.

The specs are top rate – with 8th-gen Intel Core processors partnered with up to a 4K UHD touchscreen display and spacious 1TB SSD – while the design is thin, attractive and light (1.37kg), and the price is affordable.

Okay, the Yoga 920 isn't a graphical powerhouse, but providing you aren't banking on the system to play demanding PC games or do heavy video editing then it's pretty much the ideal 2-in-1 hybrid.

Google's Pixelbook Go is an elite Chromebook. (Image credit: Google)

14. Google Pixelbook Go One of the best laptops around for Chrome OS fans Specifications CPU: Intel Core m3, i5, i7 Graphics: Integrated graphics RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 13.3-inch up to 4K resolution Storage: 64GB, 128GB or 256GB SSD Reasons to buy + Lightweight and fast + Stylish and sensible design + Chrome OS rapidly improving

When it comes to Chromebooks and Chrome OS, you've got a huge number of models to choose from – and the Pixelbook Go from Google is one of the best and the most lightweight. It's stylish, it's capable, and you can customise the specs of the device to meet your exact requirements.

Every Pixelbook Go comes with a 13.3-inch screen: it runs at a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution on the cheaper models but does go up to 4K if you're willing to pay for it. The other internal components can be specced out as required, so it's really up to you how much you spend. We like the black and pink colour options, we like the grippy rubber on the bottom to keep the laptop in place, and we like the smooth and subtle lines of the design as well.

You're not going to be embarrassed to pull this Chromebook out at a coffee shop or your next meeting at work. As for Chrome OS, it continues to get better and better. It doesn't slow down, it's easy to use, and the addition of Android apps means that it's now more versatile than ever before.

How to choose the best lightweight laptop for you

It's easy to see the appeal of the best lightweight laptops: you don't want something that's too heavy or too big to carry around comfortably, and yet you don't want to be tapping out emails and browsing the web on tiny device. A super-thin, feather-light ultraportable is the perfect tool for the job.

The emergence of Chromebooks at the budget end of the market means that the world's best thin and ultraportable laptops are being pushed down in price, sometimes to very appealing prices – keep your eyes on the sales that are regularly appearing for the best chance of bagging a bargain.



And while you're doing your shopping, bear in mind that it's not just the weight and specs of these laptops that are important – these super-portables have to look good as well, while you're doing your computing on the move.

With that in mind, all ultraportables listed here in our curated best lightweight laptop guide for 2020 deliver on the specs front, and score highly in the appearance department too. All-metal constructions, wafer-thin form factors and internals that can rapidly handle demanding tasks are the order of the day.

As you may have noticed, we're not fans of slow, poorly made technology here at T3, so you can be confident that these really are the best lightweight laptops and best compact laptops for speed, style and quality you can get in 2020.

And so without any further ado, these are the best ultraportable and lightweight laptops available in the UK today. Happy shopping!