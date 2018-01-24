The best stationery 2018: spurn Rymans, and go for luxury organisers and Rolling Stones notepads

Don't sit stationary, go and buy the best stationery!

From buying on-trend pencil cases and S Club 7 folders as kids, to picking out a tasteful notepad today, the best stationery continues to pay a part in our lives, despite the tech industry's best efforts to make the world paperless. It's a classic affordable luxury.

Here at T3 we love our laptops and tablets, but there's still room in our hearts and drawers for diaries, organisers and nice pens. For this guide, we've even shoved in a fancy paperweight, as well as one-stop-shop stationery sets.

So, let's get organised the analogue way, with the best stationery money can buy.

1. Aspinal of London Personal Organiser

The best personal organiser

Specifications
Colour: Cognac
Size: H24.13xW19.05xD3.81
Reasons to buy
+Diary, notes and contacts pages+Very stylish design

If there’s one place, aside from your phone, where you can ensure that your life runs like absolute clockwork, it’s within the pages of this marvellous Aspinal of London personal organiser. 

They have literally thought of everything; from week-to-view planning to 6-month-to-view planning. From pages where you can jot down your goals to ones for  your expenses. 

Add to that a calf leather exterior and a suede interior, and meeting room kudos points are a certainty. 

2. Montblanc Heritage Rouge & Noir Special Edition ballpoint pen

Best statement pen

Specifications
Colour: Red and black
Size: H17cmxW5.3cmxD3.7cm (box)
Reasons to buy
+Thrustingly masculine design+Comes in plush box
Reasons to avoid
-You don’t wanna lose it…

When you name your company after the highest mountain in Europe, there’s probably an immense amount of pressure on your shoulders to get it right, and the master of luxury penmanship Montblanc certainly has here. 

Featuring a resin cap, lacquer barrel and gold-coated serpent clip, this pen reeks of disposable income; but it’s flashy, finessed and will certainly make note-taking a luxury. 

Choose from a range of Montblanc refills, including Mystery Black, Pacific Blue and Nightfire Red- for really showing them who’s boss.

3. Moleskin Rolling Stones velvet notebook

Best notebook for retro cool

Specifications
Colour: Blue velvet
Size: H21.4cmxW13.7cmxD1.9cm
Reasons to buy
+Rock 'n' roll design+Expandable inner pocket
Reasons to avoid
-Don’t tear the velvet 

A considerable step up from inscribing The Cure on your school English book, this is as classy as a notepad can be, whilst sporting a cartoon of Mick Jagger's bulbous lips and protruding tongue. 

This Rolling Stones notebook in velvet no less, come from stationery giant Moleskin. The hard cover protects it when battling around in your bag, it's got ruled pages and there's an expandable inner pocket for slipping in expenses receipts. With this notebook, you will get 'satisfaction'. And if you don't like the colour you can always paint it black.   

4. Personalised Brass Compass Paperweight With Wooden Box

Best paperweight for outdoorsmen

Specifications
Colour: Wood and brass
Size: H7cmxW7cm
Reasons to buy
+Personalisable with a message+Perfect gifting idea
Reasons to avoid
-Perhaps a tad archaic

Some people live to work, while others work to live, but whatever your attitude to life, a holiday – or even an extended holiday – is always welcome. If you know that a colleague is just about to take 3 months off to travel the world, make sure they take a little part of the office with them on their travels with this compass paperweight. 

You can even send them off with a personalised 'cheerio' message, engraved on the outside. 

5. Calligraphy Address Stamp by ENGLISH STAMP COMPANY

Best stationery must-have for compulsive letter writers

Specifications
Colour: Wood
Size: 5cmx5cm
Reasons to buy
+Choose from a range of fonts and ink colours
Reasons to avoid
-Ink not included

Celebrate your position on the property ladder and save yourself the effort of writing out your address by hand with this personalised addres stamp. 

If you're going to all the effort of sending a letter, when everyone else is using email, you may as well do it in style. This calligraphy address stamp is available in a range of sizes, depending on the length of your name and address, and you can choose from a range of fonts and ink colours to reflect your personality. Comic sans in pink, then. 

6. Parker IM Premium Chiselled Fountain Pen

Best old-school fountain pen

Specifications
Colour: Silver and gold
Size: H17.7cmxW5.3cmxD3.7cm (box)
Reasons to buy
+Presented in a protective box+Refillable, obviously
Reasons to avoid
-Takes some getting used to for newbies

Parker is arguably the world's most famed pen name, and has already forgotten more about making fountain pens than you'll ever know. 

Take satisfaction in writing notes in the kind of lovely, elegant writing that can only be produced from the tip of a fountain pen. Constructed from anodised aluminium and arriving in a beautiful protective box, this pen should be treated with respect.

7. Kate Spade New York Scatter Dot Pencil Case

Best pencil case, from NYC's queen of designer accessories

Specifications
Colour: Black and gold
Size: H7.6cmxW21cmxD5.1cm
Reasons to buy
+Stylish yet professional+Stationery bits included
Reasons to avoid
-Quite small 

If the inner work you is chanting ‘stay professional, stay professional’ but the downtime you is chanting ‘go funky, go funky’, harmonise with both and combine the two with this pencil case from Kate Spade. 

The gold spots on the black background give it a fun element, but its reserved enough for you to comfortably leave it out on your desk with no risk of judgement. It comes with two pencils, a sharpener, eraser and ruler too, so you’re pretty much set. 

