Best running backpack 2020: the best commuter and hydration backpacks

From Osprey to Nike; beat the rat-race with these 7 best running backpacks for your commute

best running backpacks
(Image credit: OMM)

By ,

Fitness has now become something we often incorporate into our daily routine and while the best running backpack might not initially seem like an essential, as soon as you start jogging to work or to the gym, suddenly it is.

Then, whether it’s going out for a run first thing in the morning, or hitting the gym during your lunch breaks, a running backpack will allow you to keep your essential belongings about your person as you seamlessly blend work day and workout.

Also, hydration backpacks can be used in areas with arid conditions or by long distance runners. These backpacks house a hydration bladder, a reusable plastic pouch with a spout fed through the bag and the strap so you can easily take some water from it without having to take the backpack off or stop.

How to buy the best running backpack for you

If you have a long commute, then any less than a 12L capacity backpack isn’t going to cut it – especially if you want to carry a laptop. Look out for backpacks with dedicated compartments for all your daily essentials. 

If you prefer to run super early or leave the office late at night, reflective detailing will make sure you’re visible in urban environments and waterproofing will protect your gadgets in even the most unpredictable weather.

Competitive runners should opt for no more than 10L is advisable so that it doesn’t slow you down and allows for ease of movement. Make sure it has an integrated or designated space for a hydration pack, too, for when you need to re-fuel on the go.

Here we bring you up to speed with our top 7 backpacks for an easy work out on the go.

  • Best running shorts: hit the road in these lightweight and breathable running shorts for men and women
  • Best running socks for men and for women, to help energy return and provide support on road and trail runs
  • Best running gloves: top gloves and mitts for running from Nike, Gore Wear, Ronhill and more

The best running backpacks, in order

Best running backpack: OMM Phantom 12

1. OMM Phantom 12

The featherweight champion for racers and commuters alike

Specifications
Best for: Everyday use
Capacity: 12L
Waterproof: Yes
Colour: Black & orange
Reasons to buy
+Super lightweight+Accurate fit
Reasons to avoid
-Hydration pack sold separately  

The OMM Phantom 12 makes our top spot because of it’s super lightweight feel and expandable capacity, making it by far one of the best running backpacks for everyday use. Whether you’re on your daily commute or running in a race; this backpack will serve you well and you won’t even know it’s there with its incredibly adaptable 6-point harness.  

Best running backpack: Salomon Trail 20 Backpack

2. Salomon Trail 20 Backpack

A large capacity bag for the city commuter

Specifications
Best for: Commuting
Capacity: 20L
Waterproof: No
Colours: Red, Black, Blue
Reasons to buy
+High capacity+Affordable
Reasons to avoid
-Not waterproof  

With a 20L capacity, the Salomon Trail 20 Backpack may sound too big, but it is a comfortable way to pack everything you need for your day. It is not waterproof so we do not recommend it for long outdoor walks but this is one of the best running backpack for commuting through a city because the airmesh straps ensure it doesn’t get too hot. 

Best running backpack: Gregory Miwok 24 Backpack

3. Gregory Miwok 24 Backpack

This is an durable adventure-proof backpack that will take you from the office to hiking in the woods

Specifications
Best for: Adventure
Capacity: 24L
Waterproof: YES
Colour: Black
Reasons to buy
+Adventure-proof+High capacity
Reasons to avoid
-A little pricey 

The Gregory Miwok 24 is made from durable 100D Nylon, which makes this the perfect pack for all eventualities. From daily commutes, to airport travel or trail walking; this backpack is designed to withstand frequent and harsh use and will stand the test of time. It has a barely-there feel and an expandable helmet pocket which makes it ideal for cyclists, too.  

Best running backpack: Osprey Rev 6 Backpack

4. Osprey Rev 6 Backpack

The pack with an integrated hydration pack that will quench your thirst when on the go

Specifications
Best for: Integrated hydration
Capacity: 6L
Waterproof: No
Colour: Blue
Reasons to buy
+Integrated hydration+Barely-there fit
Reasons to avoid
-Small pockets 

Small and compact, the Osprey Rev 6 is by far the best running backpack for hydration. We guarantee this will become your trusted companion when running, hiking or cycling an intense trail as the 1.5L bladder allows you to take small sips as and when you need them. If you want a pack that stays still when you move, this is the one to get. Although very small, this backpack boasts lightweight efficiency like no other.  

Best running backpack: Salomon Skin Pro 10 Set

5. Salomon Skin Pro 10 Set

A pocket-filled backpack perfect for hiking

Specifications
Best for: Hiking
Capacity: 10L
Waterproof: Yes
Colours: Black, Red
Reasons to buy
+Lots of pockets+Attach equipment
Reasons to avoid
- A little pricey for 10L 

The Salomon Skin Pro 10 Set will be your new best friend if you are a keen hiker. Although not the highest capacity on the list, this bag has something that the others lack - pockets! You won’t be short of places to put things with a carrying system that can hold hiking poles, helmets and any other necessary tools. This running backpack also includes a hydration bladder,whistle and reflective detailing. 

Best running backpack: Dueter Speed Lite 15

6. Dueter Speed Lite 15

The budget backpack for anything from extreme sports to going to the gym

Specifications
Capacity: 15L
Waterproof: No
Colour: Grey
Reasons to buy
+Affordable+Extremely light
Reasons to avoid
-Plain colours  

The Dueter Speed Lite 15 pack is one of the best running backpacks for marathons as it is praised for its weightlessness. It is also ideal for days out and holidays as it has plenty of space for a change of clothes and other belongings as well as the perfect sized pocket for keeping a book safe if you like to read on the go. You’ll also get all your mod-cons including a 2L bladder compartment with hydration hose. 

Best running backpack: Nike Commuter

7. Nike Commuter

A sporty but professional looking backpack for the style conscious commuter

Specifications
Best for: Everyday use
Capacity: 15L
Waterproof: No
Colour: Black
Reasons to buy
+Affordable +Stylish
Reasons to avoid
-Not for extreme activity 

We absolutely love the Nike Commuter and believe it is one of the best running backpacks for commuting with style. This pack can take you from the gym to work and on your evening run with a look that simple yet stands out from the crowd. The back panel will ensure you don’t get too hot (especially if you’re wearing a suit). The reflective strip makes this bag ideal for running at night time for high-visibility.  

Best running backpack: The North Face Surge 33

8. The North Face Surge 33

Transport your technology with ease with this handy laptop case

Specifications
Best for: Laptops
Capacity: 33L
Waterproof: No
Colour: Black
Reasons to buy
+Laptop compartment+Large Capacity
Reasons to avoid
-Not for activities

Although such a high capacity bag is not ideal for hiking through the forest in the rain,  the North Face Surge 33 is ultimately the best running backpack for laptops. So if you’re frequently going on business trips then you need to invest in this bag for the easiest and safest way to carry your laptop. The 26x36cm compartment unzips completely for easy transport through airport security without unloading your entire bag.  

Running guides

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.