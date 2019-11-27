Best portable blender 2020: small cordless mini blenders for time-pressed healthniks

Battery-powered portable blenders are a relatively new addition to the health and fitness canon and shouldn’t be confused with mains-powered, single-serve personal blenders which are smaller and more efficient at blending a wider variety of ingredients. Portable blenders, on the other hand, require no mains power to operate so they can be used, well, anywhere really. They’re also cheap to buy and you can charge them using any USB-based power pack, computer, car charger or mains plug.

Portable blenders are perfectly capable of whipping up smoothies on the go (assuming you’re able to take the ingredients with you, which let's face it is totally impractical) and they’re pretty good at pulverising ice and mixing cocktails, too. They’re best suited for home or office use, campsites and picnics, or whipping up simple stuff like protein shakes after a workout at the gym. They are also especially handy (in fact they're a Godsend) for puréeing baby food on the fly.

If you’re sold on the idea of joining the ever growing throng of healthniks and grabbing yourself a portable blender, then this is the guide for you. We’ve scoured the interweb, read a shedload of user reviews and carefully curated this mini bonanza of the best portable blenders currently on the market.

What you need to know about portable blenders

Given the low wattage and voltage of portable blenders, you will need to select your ingredients carefully and ensure they are cut into small chunks no bigger than two centimetres (about half an inch). Soft fruits like strawberries, banana chunks and especially oranges and tangerines are all perfectly suitable but you may have trouble properly blending harder ingredients like apples and carrots – unless you don’t mind lots of lumps.

Speaking of lumps, most manufacturers of portable rechargeable blenders are well aware that their products aren’t powerful enough to blend some harder fruits and veg to a fine, lump-free consistency, so most portable blenders also come with a filter in the lid to stop unpulverised items from slipping through the net and down the throat. A lumpy smoothie isn’t necessarily a deal breaker but it’s not that pleasant either.

The best portable battery-powered blenders you can buy

(Image credit: CkeyiN)

1. CkeyiN Mini Portable Blender The best portable blender, albeit with an unpronounceable name Specifications Capacity: 420ml Battery rating: 3,000mAh Size: 21.7cm x 8.4cm Reasons to buy + High-speed blade + Handy LED display + USB charging port for your mobile + Attractive design Reasons to avoid - How long is a £25 blender really likely to last?

• Buy the CkeyiN from Amazon for £25

This attractive, USB-chargeable model is equipped with a 75-watt motor and a six-pointed blade that spins at a record-breaking 16,000rpm. According to its platoon of admirers, the oddly-named CkeyiN crushes ice really easily and mashes harder ingredients like apples and carrots in a thrice.

Comprised of a portable 420ml borosilicate glass container (with screw-top lid) and a baby-blue motor housing replete with LED display, this mini blender features a safety sensor that prevents the unit from operating if the container isn’t mounted on the housing correctly. This is a very good thing because the whole unit needs to be inverted when blending and the last thing you need before rushing out is half a litre of milky strawberry mush all over your trousers or skirt.

According to the manufacturer, a five-hour charge is good for about 15 blends and it even comes with a USB port to charge your mobile device. It also comes with a 12-month warranty which is outstanding for such a cheap product.

(Image credit: Smoovii)

2. Smoovii Cult favourite portable smoothie maker Specifications Capacity: 350ml Battery rating: 4,000mAh Size: 22cm x 8.4cm Reasons to buy + Efficient for a portable blender + Easy to clean + Good battery life Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

• Buy the Smoovii direct from Smoovii

The Smoovii has received a raft of glowing reviews and is said to be more powerful than most other models. Users rave about its compact size, the glass container which beats plastic hands down and its speed and efficiency at producing healthy drinks with little fuss.

The Smoovii is equipped with a six-bladed chopper that spins at an impressive 16,800rpm (that’s revs per minute for the uninitiated) and a 4,000mAh rechargeable-via-USB battery that is supposedly good for between 18 and 22 beverages on a single charge. There are no stats on the power of the motor but very few users have complained about its efficiency, even with tougher ingredients like carrots and ice.

It’s easy to clean, too. Simply fill it with water and a drop of washing up liquid, switch it on for about 30 seconds and rinse under the tap or the flow of a clean stream. Portable blenders can be a bit hit and miss but this one appears to be more competent than most.

(Image credit: Blendjet)

3. Blendjet One A top portable blender in a wide range of colours Specifications Capacity: 400ml Battery rating: 2,000mAh Size: 22.5cm x 8.2cm Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Extensive range of colours + Fits most car cup holders Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

• Buy the Blendjet One direct from Blendjet

This portable single-serve blender is available under a wide raft of different brand names but we’re opting to highlight the Blendjet version because, well, we like the name and it rolls off the tongue better than this typical Amazon description: ‘Personal Blender, Portable Juicer Cup/Electric Fruit Mixer/USB Juice Blender etc, etc.’ You get the drift?

The USB rechargeable Blendjet is available in 14 colours and, according to various videos and reviews, is capable of crushing ice and dealing with harder ingredients like carrots and apples. That said, some users have suggested using pre-crushed ice because whole cubes tend to just be shaved by the blades rather than chopped.

This blender is very easy to use but you do need to start the mixing process with the unit upside down so the blades can get up to speed without being bogged down by the weight and mass of the ingredients. Once the motor is up to speed, gently turn it the right way up and perhaps give it a gentle shake every now and then.

No portable blender is ever going to compete with a main-powered unit but this little lightweight hand-held model makes a fair fist of producing smoothies and purées without having to be tied to an electricity socket. And, with the motor housing removed, the BPA-free clear plastic drinking container is just the right size for most cars' cup holders.

(Image credit: Godmorn)

4. Godmorn Portable Blender Great portability and well designed Specifications Capacity: 300ml Battery rating: 1,200mAh Size: 19cm x 8.6cm Reasons to buy + Easy to transport + Quick-charge battery Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

• Buy the Godmorn Portable Blender from Amazon

At 19cm in height and 8.6cm wide, the mysteriously monikered 300ml Godmorn is stumpier than the other models reviewed here but easier to store in a shoulder bag. Its smaller capacity 1,200mAh battery is relatively quick to charge via any USB source (about three hours for 10 to 15 minutes of blending) and, despite the fact it only has two blades where most other portable blenders have six, users report it tackles most ingredients with consummate ease.

It does, however, work better with frozen fruit than it does with large lumps of ice. If you’re after a portable fruit and veg masher that’s competitively priced and very well designed for smoothies on hoof, then place this one on the consideration list.

(Image credit: Fityou)

5. Fityou Travel Blender Classy looker for blending on the hoof Specifications Capacity: 450ml Battery rating: 4,000mAh Size: 25.5cm x 8.3cm Reasons to buy + Elegant design + Battery charge indicator Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

• Buy the Fityou Travel Blender from Amazon

This attractive model has received a varied user response on Amazon but most buyers seem really happy with it. The Fityou has a capacity of 450ml (though one user has said it’s nearer 350ml) and comes with a 100w motor, stainless steel six-star blade, a 4,000mAh battery and a battery charge indicator that lets you know when it’s time for a boost.

The Fityou is equipped with a silicone glass container that can be easily separated from the motor housing and taken with you. While not the highest rated model on the shelf, according to some reviewers it is one of the few that doesn’t have trouble blending small chunks of apple and pineapple.

(Image credit: TTLIFE)

6. TTLIFE Smoothie Blender A decent contender with extra battery oomph Specifications Capacity: 450ml Battery rating: 5,100mAh Size: 28.6cm x 11.8cm Reasons to buy + Most powerful battery on test + Easy to clean Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

• Buy the TTLIFE Smoothie Blender from Amazon

This model comes with a 450ml borosilicate glass container and battery that is twice the capacity (5100mAh) of others in this guide. However, one oversight is the lack of an additional screw cup lid to turn the main vessel into a sealed travel flask. This means you have to take the whole unit with you, motor housing and all.

This model has an exceptional review rating on Amazon though some users have questioned the build quality, citing the glass jar (‘it’s not toughened, you can't take it to the gym, you can barely do anything with it’), the USB port ‘which appears to be made out of cheese’ and the fact that it's difficult to clean. In the TTLIFE’s defence, it is in fact very easy to clean – simply fill with water and some Fairy liquid and blitz the crap out of it. Voila, clean again.