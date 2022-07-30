The best OnePlus phones 2022: excellent Android phones for all budgets

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best OnePlus phones range from top-tier flagships right down to the most affordable handsets - they come in all shapes, sizes and colours with all sorts of features. Which you buy will largely depend on your budget, but you’ll need to consider quite a lot more than just price in your search.

Whether you want the best phone that money can buy, or you need something cheap and cheerful, you’ll need to think about what you plan to use your phone for (other than calls and texts of course).

Are you snap-happy and so need a killer camera system, do you need something hardy that you can do work on, or are you an avid mobile gamer? OnePlus phones have something for everyone which is why they've had so much success in recent years.

To cut to the chase, as things stand, the best OnePlus phone for most people is the OnePlus 10 Pro - it’s an all-singing, all-dancing flagship that is well-rounded and so tough competition for its rivals like the best Samsung phones.

Not everyone is willing or able to spend flagship-level prices though, in which case the best budget OnePlus phone is the OnePlus Nord 2T which is an absolute mid-range marvel boasting both style and speed.

A great way to save some cash is by looking back to older generations which is why the best OnePlus phone for photography is the OnePlus 9 Pro. After having debuted a lasting partnership with camera manufacturer Hasselblad, it’s a phone that ticks a lot of boxes for budding photographers.

The best OnePlus phones you can buy in {year]

The best phone for most people costs a cut less cash than the priciest flagships (Image credit: Future)

1. OnePlus 10 Pro The best OnePlus phone for most people Specifications Dimensions: 163 × 73.9 × 8.55mm / 201g Screen size: 6.7 inches, 3216 x 1440p pixels CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB/12GB RAM Storage: 128GB/256GB Battery: 5,000mAh, 80W fast-charging Rear camera: Triple: 48MP + 8MP + 50MP Front camera: 32MP Reasons to buy + 6.7-inch QHD+, 120Hz display + Powerful efficient performance + Seriously fast charging Reasons to avoid - Other phones have a better battery life - Camera can be a bit inconsistent Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you’re after the very best OnePlus phone that money can buy, then you should choose the OnePlus 20 Pro. When we tested it out, we were seriously impressed by a lot including the sleek shimmering design, the 6.7-inch QHD+ display and its super fast charging.

The three-lens camera system is its crowning glory though, helped along by OnePlus' partnership with camera manufacturer Hasselblad. We were able to compose some absolutely stunning shots on it at all times of day and night. So what’s the downside? Well, there aren’t many but the underwhelming battery life is definitely worth knowing about.

Sparked your interest? Read more in the OnePlus 10 Pro review.

(Image credit: Future)

2. OnePlus Nord 2T The best budget OnePlus phone Specifications Dimensions: 159.1 x 73.2 x 8.2mm / 190g Screen size: 6.43-inch display CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Storage: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: Triple: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera: 32MP Reasons to buy + Very fast charging + Crisp 6.43-inch FHD display + Impressive performance Reasons to avoid - It's not waterproof - Underwhelming battery life Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Just because you don’t want to spend an eye-watering amount of money doesn’t mean that you should have to make huge sacrifices on hardware and features. The OnePlus Nord 2T is a mid-ranger that has almost everything you could want. We were blown away by what it could do.

For such a reasonably priced phone, the camera system is a massive perk, producing sharp bright photos time and time again. And not only can you expect decent speeds from the system itself, but we found that it will also charge up from flat to full in about half an hour thanks to the 80W charger included in the box - it’s just a shame the battery life wasn’t as impressive.

Read the OnePlus Nord 2T review to read more about how we got on with it.

(Image credit: Future)

3. OnePlus 9 Pro The best OnePlus phone for photography Specifications Dimensions: 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7mm / 197g Screen size: 6.7-inch CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Storage: 128GB / 256GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 50MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + Advanced camera system + Powerful hardware and rapid performance + Charging and wireless charging tech is superb Reasons to avoid - Battery life is good but not best in class - OnePlus 9 offers better value for money Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at OnePlus US & Canada (opens in new tab)

A great way to save money on your next phone is by looking back to previous generations. The OnePlus 9 Pro isn’t even that old but you can find some really great deals on it. It was the first of their handsets to partner with Hasselblad and it managed to change OnePlus’ camera game quite dramatically which is why it's the best OnePlus phone for photography.

When we tested it out, we pointed out that it ‘not only delivers insanely fast speeds and powerful performance, as well as stunning design and suite of advanced features, but it also delivers a truly flagship camera system and experience’.

We go into much more detail about it in the OnePlus 9 Pro review.

The best OnePlus phones: best of the rest

(Image credit: Future)

4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 The best value OnePlus phone Specifications Dimensions: 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5mm / 195g Screen size: 6.59-inch CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Storage: 128GB Battery: 5,000mAh Rear camera: 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + 6.59-inch screen, 120Hz + Solid camera system + Protective case included Reasons to avoid - Average performance - Unimpressive battery life Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you’re hunting for excellent value for money then the OnePlus Nord CE 2 certainly ticks that box - it’s a cheap phone with plenty of charm and it certainly looks like a much more expensive handset than it actually is despite being made predominantly from plastic.

Granted it’s not got advanced features like wireless charging or a 120Hz refresh rate but we still really enjoyed using it thanks to the 6.43-inch FHD+ display and decent performance, but we were particularly impressed with the battery life and charge time. It lasted us almost two days of use and it recharged in just over half an hour! What more could you ask for?

Find out everything you need to know in the OnePlus Nord CE 2 review.

(Image credit: Future)

5. OnePlus Nord 2 The best mid-range OnePlus phone Specifications Dimensions: 158.9 x 73.2 x 8.25mm / 189g Screen size: 6.43-inch CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI Storage: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 50MP, 8MP, 2MP Front camera: 32MP Reasons to buy + Very long battery life and quick charge time + Excellent performance + Decent camera system Reasons to avoid - No 3.5mm headphone jack or MicroSD card slot - You can’t charge it wirelessly Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Transforming the world of so-called 'cheap phones' the OnePlus Nord 2 manages to squeeze in both style and substance. The glossy glass design looks really smart, and the performance is fit for day-to-day use, but that doesn’t mean a diminished battery life because we found it easily lasted through the day as well.

Despite its reasonable price tag, the camera system is out to impress. Point-and-shoot photos look consistently superb even if we weren’t convinced by the usefulness of the dedicated monochrome lens. You’ll have to live without some features like wireless charging but that’s a small sacrifice to make all things considered.

Tempted? Read more about what made this a five-star phone in the OnePlus Nord 2 review.

(Image credit: Future)

6. OnePlus 8 Pro Another OnePlus phone that's still worth buying Specifications Dimensions: 165 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm / 189g Screen size: 6.78-inch CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Storage: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 48MP, 48MP, 8MP, 5MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + Astonishing 120Hz, QHD+, HDR10+ screen + Rapid internal hardware + IP68 water- and dust-proofing Reasons to avoid - Camera system, while good, is beaten elsewhere Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you’re hoping for a flagship phone without a flagship price, then it could be worth skipping back a couple of generations to the OnePlus 8 Pro, it’s cheaper now than ever before. At the time of writing, we gave it a whopping 5-star rating, partly because of its stunning 120Hz, QHD+ screen that continues to be impressive to this day.

You’ll still see the benefits of its speedy performance now as well, things haven’t moved on too far since then. As this was released before OnePlus upped its camera game, that was the only area where we left feeling a little disappointed but I’m sure that’s something a lot of people will be able to look past.

Take a deeper dive into what we thought when it was first released in the OnePlus 8 Pro review.

(Image credit: Future)

7. OnePlus 9 A well-rounded flagship OnePlus phone Specifications Dimensions: 160x74.2x8.7mm / 192g Screen size: 6.55-inch CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Storage: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 48MP, 50MP, 2MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + Super fast charging + Fluid, smooth 120Hz display + Fast performance Reasons to avoid - The glass back is prone to marks - Could have a better battery life Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another worthy rival to the big players is the OnePlus 9. Like most other OnePlus handsets, it’s a beauty with a reflective glass back and a 6.55-inch FHD+ display that shines bright under any light and boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for silky smooth scrolling. Even now that it’s over a year old it still looks the part but what's great is that you’re likely to find some really good deals on it.

Of course, it’s not all about good looks, and you can also expect a very capable camera system here that shoots sharp, realistic shots. What’s more, is that this phone is fast, and even heavy-duty mobile gamers will get on well with it. It could have a better battery life but at the end of the day, you can’t have it all.

Take a look at the OnePlus 9 review for more.

(Image credit: Future)

8. OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite The most affordable OnePlus phone Specifications Dimensions: 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5mm / 195g Screen size: 6.59-inch CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Storage: 128GB Battery: 5,000mAh Rear camera: 64MP, 2MP, 2MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + 6.59-inch screen, 120Hz + Solid camera system + Protective case included Reasons to avoid - Average performance - Unimpressive battery life Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Taking the title as the most affordable phone on this list is the OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite. While it can’t claim to be anything special, what it can do is pleasantly surprise you.

We were happy to see that the 6.59-inch LCD screen manages to squeeze in a 120Hz refresh rate, and the camera system astonished us with some lovely shots.

Naturally, you will have to make some sacrifices: the battery life leaves a lot to be desired and the performance might struggle to keep up sometimes, but neither of those flaws can take away from the fact that this phone is great value for money.

Read more about it in the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review.