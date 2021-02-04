5 best iPlayer VPN 2020 for unlocking BBC content where you are

From dramas to quintessentially British soaps, BBC iPlayer has it all. Use the best iPlayer VPN and enjoy all there is on offer with a slice from every nation hailing from the United Kingdom. Take in the Cornish scenery in Poldark, or giggle over fish and chips in Barry with Gavin and Stacey. You could even take a trip around time and space with the Doctor in Doctor Who.

Ever the doting host of exceptional entertainment , ensure you don't miss out on an ensemble of entertainment - from British boxsets to blockbuster movies - by downloading the best VPN for iPlayer bingers. But why do you need one?

Along with most major streaming giants, BBC iPlayer locks its content so it can only be viewed if you're within the boundaries of the UK. For anyone travelling, then, you'll come up against geo-restrictions. However, where there's a will there's a way. With a handy tool called a VPN you can trick iPlayer into thinking you're enjoy the home comforts of the Beeb while in the UK. All you have to do is hop on a server based in ol' Blighty and you're away.

That said, iPlayer does put up a bit of a fight when it comes to VPNs, so any old VPN won't always do the trick. No need to worry, though. We've put both the major and less well known VPNs through the ringer and have come up with a list of the five best iPlayer VPNs available.

1. ExpressVPN - the overarching best iPlayer VPN

ExpressVPN hits the top of the list time and time again - that's because it truly is the best VPN. In this case, it also does the job of unblocking iPlayer around the globe, as well as offering offering a superb interface, an array of excellent security features, competent speeds. Better still, you can try it out with a 30-day all your money back guarantee.View Deal

2. Surfshark – excellent streaming VPN for those on a budget

Surfshark just goes to show that you don’t need to spend a fortune for a feature-packed iPlayer VPN service. Starting at just $2.50/£2 per month, it provides unlimited connections, 3,200 VPN servers, fast speeds, the ability to unblock BBC iPlayer and other streaming platforms, alongside impressive security and privacy, plus 24/7 support.View Deal

3. NordVPN – the best iPlayer VPN

NordVPN is not only a household name, but it lives up to its reputation thanks to a large global server network, fast speeds, user-friendly apps, access to major streaming services like BBC iPlayer, excellent security features, and lots more.View Deal

The best iPlayer VPN services in 2021:

(Image credit: Express VPN)

Once again, ExpressVPN ends up on top. The only VPN awarded a full 5 star rating, ExpressVPN is the best at what it does across the board, its only downfall being that it's on the pricier side, offering a service that sits above the average rate. That said, you can benefit from a risk free trial with its 30-day money back guarantee. The fact that it also adds the ability to unblock BBC iPlayer to its repertoire makes it the top choice for an iPlayer VPN.

With over 3,000 severs across 160 locations, ExpressVPN makes jumping over geo-restriction hurdles easy with the ability to access a working server in a number of countries around the world. Able to unblock the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus, too, customers can enjoy extensive bingeing. Better still, in our speed tests it had averages of 220Mbps, so you won't fall victim to the dreaded buffering screen anytime soon.

On top of being the best iPlayer VPN, ExpressVPN also boasts an exceptional user interface that is both straight forward to use and clean in design, making it a smooth experience even for newbies to VPN. This means benefitting from its boatload of features is exceptionally easy, able to breeze through the likes of its split tunnelling feature, which allows you run apps simultaneously with one connected to the VPN, while another could be turned off, or on another server.

(Image credit: Surfshark)

Surfshark is a well-known and reputable VPN provider that won’t break the bank. However, it’s also one of the best iPlayer VPN services available, no matter where you're based.

Central to this service is a newly upgraded network of over 3,200 VPN servers globally, many of which are located in the UK. Using WireGuard, you can achieve UK speeds of 150Mbps, which is fast enough to enjoy great streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Unlike NordVPN and many other providers, Surfshark enables users to install its VPN apps on an unlimited number of devices, which means you can cover just about every device you own, and then share your plan with those you live with, too. It also offers apps for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux, and many other platforms.

Another excellent feature offered by Surfshark is CleanWeb, which offers protection from unwanted adverts, web trackers, malware, and phishing. Other features include a no-logging policy, a built-in kill switch, private DNS and leak protection, a camouflage mode, 256-bit encryption, and various protocols.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

In all honesty, there isn't a whole lot between NordVPN and ExpressVPN, so if you're looking for something a touch more affordable, NordVPN is a fantastic option and potentially a name you'll be more aware of.

Offering exceptional security features, including a dedicated kill switch (something ExpressVPN doesn't have), DNS leak protection, and 2048-bit encryption, NordVPN is also an incredible performer, too. Benefitting from its very own version of WireGuard, NordLynx, NordVPN had an incredible set of speeds in our testing with averages of 340Mbps, making this a great option for watching iPlayer.

Admittedly it's interface can be a bit clunky and awkward to use at times and you may have to jump through a few hoops to get iPlayer working. That said, as well as unblocking other big streaming services, it also comes with a wealth of amazing features and performance stats that put this in our top three best iPlayer VPNs.

(Image credit: Hotspot Shield)

As a powerful VPN service with a good range of servers in the UK, Hotspot Shield is a great option for anyone who loves watching TV shows and movies on BBC iPlayer.

Where Hotspot Shield really impresses is performance. In our testing it returned speeds of over 410Mbps, which also earned it top spot on our fast VPN guide. That’s more than enough power to stream content on BBC iPlayer without your experience being disrupted by buffering.

Are there any other great features? Hotspot Shield wouldn't place so highly if there weren't. These include military-grade encryption, 1,800 servers in over 110 locations globally, unlimited bandwidth, 24/7 support, and a 45-day money-back guarantee. Hotspot Shield will also enable you to access Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and many other notable streaming services.

What's more, Hotspot Shield provides easy-to-use apps for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux, and many other devices. True privacy devotees might question the logging that Hotspot Shield has to undertake to allow the service to provide its free VPN, but as an iPlayer VPN, there's very little we can complain about.

(Image credit: VyprVPN)

Considering that over two million people use VyprVPN, it’s definitely a popular and reputable VPN provider that you should consider. What’s more, you’re able to use it to unblock BBC iPlayer.

If you connect to a server with the WireGuard protocol, you can experience speeds between 140 and 180Mbps on a UK connection. But speeds are extremely lacklustre when using the OpenVPN protocol; they only reached 30Mbps.

VyprVPN provides more than 700 VPN servers globally, which is noticeably less than many other providers in this list. However, they’ll let you easily unblock BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and many other streaming services.

VyprVPN offers Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, and Linux apps, you’re usually limited to only using them on up to five devices via one subscription (although certain promotions ramp this up to a massive 30). As for other features, it offers strong encryption, an independently reviewed no-logging policy, a NAT firewall, 24/7 support, and more.

(Image credit: Vantage_DS / Shutterstock.com)

What is the best VPN for BBC iPlayer?

Ticking all the boxes for the best iPlayer VPN is ExpressVPN. Not only does it expertly unblock iPlayer when you're outside of the country without too much hassle, it offers over 3,000 servers dotted across the world and the kind of speeds that mean no lag - music to all our ears and our bingeing hearts, too.

Of course, there are also another four recommendations from us depending on what you want from your VPN beyond simply being able to access iPlayer outside of the UK. For the true bingers, you'll want to ensure it successfully unblocks your preferred streaming services, like Netflix.

For some, ExpressVPN won't be the top choice either with its limitation on connections. For those who want one VPN account for not only all their own personal devices, but to share across their household, the likes of Surfshark and VyprVPN offer unlimited connections. This means simultaneous connections across any number of devices and across all servers.

If speed is a priority, Hotspot Shield is certainly the top fast VPN currently available. For those who suffer from crawling download speeds, then, you may want to hop onto one of Hotspot Shield's lightening fast servers to watch iPlayer without pause.

How do I bypass BBC iPlayer restrictions?

Put simply, a VPN. For those who are less familiar with the tool, however, allow us to better explain how the best iPlayer VPN actually works in dismantling geo-restrictions implemented on BBC iPlayer content.

Those looking to watch any TV shows or movies on iPlayer outside of the UK will be met with a message stating: BBC iPlayer only works in the UK. Sorry, it’s due to rights issues.

However, a VPN's basic function is to make your connection more secure and private. It does this by altering your IP address. IP addresses identify where you are and even the device you're using to browse on. When using a VPN, though, you'll be able to hop on a server, whether within your own country or another altogether. For those abroad, you can select a server within the UK and unlock the doors of iPlayer so you can enjoy entertainment as if you were at home on the couch.

Simply find one that works - any of our top five recommendations will more than do the job - and catch up on incredible entertainment straight from the BBC, including The Serpent and front row seats to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2.

How do I watch iPlayer abroad for free?

Watching BBC iPlayer abroad for free is easy when using a VPN. Simply download the provider of your choice and connect to a server within the UK to access all iPlayer's content, including TV boxsets and movies.

It's worth noting, though, any of BBC's content is not strictly free. In the UK you require a TV license to watch BBC content, whether broadcast straight to your TV or online on iPlayer.

