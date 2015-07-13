Best anti-snoring devices: gadgets to help you sleep better
Make sure you and your partner have a good night's sleep with these anti-snoring solutions
It doesn't matter if you sleep with a partner or if your home happens to have exceptionally thin walls, your snoring can be a serious problem for those around you. There are a number of lifestyle options you can try to keep everything quiet while you sleep, but if you want to solve the problem quickly then you'll want something you can wear that keeps the snoring under control.
There is a lot of stuff out there to try and combat snoring, and what it does all depends on the source of the noise. That means we have a selection of devices designed to combat some of the main causes of snoring, including narrowed airways, subconscious mouth breathing, your mouth opening while you sleep, and so on.
Regardless of the source of your snoring, these devices will try and keep your night-time noise under control as best they can. Whether it's all coming from your nose, caused by mouth breathing, or the awkward vibrations of your tongue, you've come to the right place to get everything under control.
Prices vary from as little as £9 all the way up to £65, so you'll be sure to find something to fix your problem that suits your budget.
The GMSS is a device designed for those of you who suffer from blocked airway-induced snoring. It's a Mandibular Advancement Device (MAD), and that means it gently pulls your tongue forward to clear blocked airways and stop your muscles from vibrating as you breathe. This is to ensure that you have quieter restful sleep. It's fairly comfortable too, using a suction cup to keep hold of your tongue and resting between your teeth and lips.
Another MAD, the third Tomned SomnoGuard is another device that stops you from snoring by making sure your airways are kept unblocked overnight. The advantage is that this is completely mouldable to your jawline, and by soaking it in boiled water you can make sure it fits perfectly around your teeth. There might be some slight discomfort when you start using it, but that is supposed to fade after continued use.
This device is more aimed at people who snore because of mouth breathing, and it solves that by completely cutting off your mouth's ability to breathe. That way you have to breathe through your nose. By cutting off mouth breathing it also helps fights the causes of halitosis, which is a very welcome side-effect. It's also mouldable in hot water for extra comfort.
This is another MAD that repositions your jaw to open up airways and stop your mouth from vibrating when you breathe at night. It also another example of a device that mould to fit your jaw after being boiled in water, and it has a hole to ensure you can still breathe through your mouth. The device is also designed for teeth grinders in mind, offering bruxism support to stop you grinding your teeth during the night.
£29 | Amazon
There are a lot of MADs available for snorers, but the difference here is that ZQuiet isn't a solid lump that moulds to your mouth. Instead it has a hinged design that holds your jaw forward when you're asleep, but still lets you open your mouth to talk or half a late-night drink of water. This also means it's possible to breathe normally while you're wearing it, rather than relying on your nose or specialised holes in the device.
£35 | Amazon
This one is fairly basic MAD, with a boil-to-fit system and holds your jaw forward to keep to airways open while you sleep. It was apparently supplied to the NHS for over 10 years, is supposed to last you for two, and has a 30-day money-back guarantee in case it doesn't do anything to stop your snoring. The big thing that sets it apart is that it only locks onto the upper part of your mouth, meaning you're not going to suffer from any jaw-ache when you start using it.
£60 | Thera Snore
Some snoring is induced by your mouth falling open while you sleep, and if that's the only reason then you don't need something as awkward as an oral device. Snore Calm chin-up strips are adhesive strips that hold your mouth closed while you're asleep, preventing it from flopping open and causing you to snore.
£20 for a pack of 30 | Amazon
This is another method of keeping your mouth closed while you're sleeping, but rather than relying on an oral device or disposable strips, this is a strap that you wear around your head and chin. That means it's reusable, and it can be adjusted to fit comfortably while you're asleep.
£17 | Amazon
If you have issues with your nasal pathways that lead to snoring, or loud mouth breathing, looking for something to keep those pathways open is imperative. Snore no-More gently supports your nose to prevent them from collapsing during your sleep and ensuring you can breathe comfortably during the night. It goes in quite deeply, but very little of it is on show if you're feeling self conscious. It's also made of stainless steel, so it's going to last a fairly long time.
£22 | Amazon
Megavent Breathing Aid
Another one for the nasal passages, but this time it's made of memory plastic rather than metal. Megavent works by gently holding open your nasal pathways, and is designed to do so without causing any irritation. What sets it apart is that this one can be moulded to fit your nose, allowing for the optimum amount of comfort. You can also reset the shape and start over, just in case you start to find it uncomfortable.
£9 | Amazon
This one also functions on the principle of increasing the optimum amount of air flow through your nose by opening up the nasal passages. The difference here is that it's not just designed for sleep, it also works with sport. If you have problems with closed passages while you're sleeping then chances are it's going to hit you at other important times. It's not as discrete as the others, but it's still rather uninstrusive.
£10 | Amazon
These are an option for a number of different causes of snoring, mainly noise that's caused by blocked nasal airways. The strips gently open any collapsed nasal passages, ensuring a nice free airflow during the night. These are also suitable for people wearing devices that keep their mouths closed, and want to keep the airways in their nose nice and clear.
£7 for a pack of 20 | Amazon
