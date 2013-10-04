Best remote controlled cars 2014

Previous Next 4/10

Fast Lane RC Snake Bite Monster Truck

Monster trucks! F*** yeah! If you want to run over some household items, or feet then this sub-£100 beast can't be beat. Just like the real thing it has independent suspension on all four wheels and can withstand any kind of abuse you want to chuck at it. It's also got skid-based steering, allowing you to make sharp turns easily. It's around 2ft long and is one of the largest “toy grade” RCs money can buy, but it's still super lightweight.

Price: £100 | Link: ToysRUs