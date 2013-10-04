By Chris Smith
Best remote controlled cars 2014
10 perfectly scaled mini machines that are way more than just toys
It's not just an RC car, it's an RC Supercar? Why? Well it is capable of speeds in excess of 100mph, that's why. The self-professed world's fastest remote controlled automobile goes from 0-60 in 2.3 seconds and 0-100mph in under five. You can view the dashboard, featuring speed and RPM data on an iPhone/iPod touch thanks to the docking station integrated within the 2.4GHz Radio System remote. Naturally, these bad boys are built to race, so snapping up two would definitely be preferable.
Price: £800 | Link: Traxxas.com | Buy it now on Model Sport
What's not to love about this mini Merc? It's fully smartphone controlled thanks to an accompanying application for iPhone or Android. Tilt your device and thanks to the wonders of Bluetooth it'll steer the SLS AMG just as if you were playing Need For Speed. iPhone users will also feel haptic feedback when revving the engine? Better still, the device is equipped with speakers allowing users to pump their tunes from phone to car. Do boys toys get any cooler than this?
Price: £100 | Link: Silverlit.com | Buy it now on Amazon
The need for speed is great, but it isn't everything when you're navigating tough terrain. RC enthusiasts have, in increasing numbers, been modifying their cars to tackle rocky environments, so this scale replica of the Toyota Land Cruiser 40 does so out of the box thanks to 4-link coil spring suspension , inboard dampeners and massive “rock crawler” tyres.
Price: £329 | Link: Tamiya.com | Buy it now on Amazon
Monster trucks! F*** yeah! If you want to run over some household items, or feet then this sub-£100 beast can't be beat. Just like the real thing it has independent suspension on all four wheels and can withstand any kind of abuse you want to chuck at it. It's also got skid-based steering, allowing you to make sharp turns easily. It's around 2ft long and is one of the largest “toy grade” RCs money can buy, but it's still super lightweight.
Price: £100 | Link: ToysRUs
Now everyone can own the classic car of their dreams, blast the Bruce Springsteen LPs and feel the wind blowing through our hair. Well sort of. This beautiful replica of a '69 Chevvy Camaro boasts the same low profile, beautiful design with stunning detail and brings waterproof electronics into the mix. As for that 'wind blowing through the hair' part? Sorry but the hairdryer is not included.
Price: £229 | Link: VaterraRC.com | Buy it now on Amazon
A cracking all-rounder, this 1:10 scale truck motors along at 35mph boasts rear wheel drive, rugged tires, a kick-ass suspension and better still is waterproof so won't conk during off road action out in the rain, muck or snow. A best selling RC option, it's build for power sliding and full-throttle ragging around any terrain.
Price: £250 | Link: Traxxas.com
This awesome rally cross vehicle will tear up any terrain on or off road. It has a brushless power system, full four-wheel drive controls and waterproof electronics. The real beauty of this vehicle is the drift capabilities. Simply give the wheel a sharp turn, lock up the rear breaks and counter steel, and you'll be gliding your way around corners with a satisfying skid.
Price: £234 | Link: VaterraRC.com
A great truck for beginners, rather than those looking to modify their RCs for optimum performance, the officially licensed Ford Raptor is flat-out fun to drive. It has great steering, smooth off-road performance and awesome cornering once you've mastered the basics. It's one of the smaller RCs in this list, but it doesn't hang about either. A great all-rounder.
Price: £250 | Link: AtomikRC.com
During the halcyon days of our youth, our replica Nigel Mansell Windows Renault RC car was among our most prized possession, but being north of 30 doesn't mean we've stopped enjoying these officially licensed F1 RC machines. It only runs at around 10mph, so isn't a performance freak, but it's massively detailed and has even got a mini world champion sitting in the cockpit
Price: £50 | Link: F1-store | Buy it now on Amazon
You played any racing video games in the last decade or so? If so, you know posting top times is all about mastering the art of the drift. This 1:18 scale model is full time four wheel drive, has coil stocks, an adjustable suspension and high performance to boot. It comes in around the £60 mark so it's a very affordable and arrives ready to run.
Price: £60 | Link: NitroRC.com