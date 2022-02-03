All 86 Netflix original movies coming in 2022, including Knives Out 2, The Gray Man and more

Netflix has unveiled its slate of new original movies coming to the streaming platform throughout 2022 – with a whopping 86 films set to debut!

From the likes of Knives Out 2 starring Daniel Craig and The School for Good and Evil with Charlize Theron to Ryan Reynolds in The Adam project and Millie Bobbie Brown in Enola Holmes 2, it's outrageous how much content is on the way. We've not even mentioned The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, only the most expensive film ever made by Netflix.

To help you keep account of everything that's coming to the platform over the coming months, we've pulled it all together along with the synopsis shared by Netflix, so you know exactly which ones to look out for. Enjoy!

All 86 new Netflix original movies that are set to be premiered in 2022 can be seen below:

13: The Musical

Netflix synopsis: Following a move from New York City to small-town Indiana, Evan Goldman (12) grapples with his parents' divorce, prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah, and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school.

20th Century Girl

Netflix synopsis: In 1999,17-year-old Bo-ra finds her first love: a sweet, pure but heartbreaking relationship. Years later in the 21st century, news about her first love revives her teenage romance that she once thought had forgotten. 20th Century Girl narrates the lives of the youth in their 20s, filled with vivid moments of love and friendship. Starring

the popular Kim You-jung, Byeon Woo-seok, Park Jung-woo, and Roh Yoon-Seo, this pit-a-patting film will be directed by Bang Woo-ri, who won the Best Short Film award for Mrs. Young at the Blue Dragon Awards.

A Jazzman's Blues

Netflix synopsis: Written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry, A Jazzman's Blues unspools forty years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.

The Adam Project – March 11th

Netflix synopsis: A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future

Against the Ice – March 2nd

Netflix synopsis: Against the Ice is a true story of friendship, love, survival, and the power of the human spirit as two men (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole) trek unknown parts of Greenland on a harrowing expedition that changed history.

Along for the Ride – April 22nd

Netflix synopsis: The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Netflix synopsis: A young German soldier's terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I. Based on the bestseller by Erich Maria Remarque.

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood

Netflix synopsis: Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two interwoven perspectives – the astronaut and mission control view of the triumphant moment, and through the eyes of a kid growing up in Houston, Texas who has intergalactic dreams of his own.

Athena

Netflix synopsis: Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings have their lives thrown into chaos.

Beauty

Netflix synopsis: A gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract.

Bigbug – February 11th

Netflix synopsis: A group of bickering suburbanites find themselves stuck together when an android uprising causes their well intentioned household robots to lock them in for their own safety.

Black Crab – March 18th

Netflix synopsis: Set in a post-apocalyptic world, this Swedish action thriller follows six soldiers sent on a covert mission to transport a mysterious package across a frozen archipelago without knowing what dangers lie ahead or who they can trust.

Blonde

Netflix synopsis: Based on a bestselling novel from five-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde is the boldly reimagined private story of the world’s most famous sex symbol, Marilyn Monroe. The film is a fictional portrait of the model, actress and singer during the 50s and 60s, told through the modern lens of celebrity culture.

Boo!

Netflix synopsis: When a teenage girl accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, causing decorations to come alive and wreak havoc, she must team up with the last person she'd want to in order to save their town - her skeptical father (Marlon Wayans).

Brazen

Netflix synopsis: Prominent mystery writer and crime expert, Grace (Alyssa Milano), hurries back to her family home in Washington, D.C. because her estranged sister summons her. When her sister is killed and her double life as a webcam performer is revealed, Grace ignores the warnings of cool-headed detective Ed and gets involved in the case.

Bubble (Anime) – April 28th

Netflix synopsis: The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building.

Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers who appears suddenly. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.

The Bubble

Netflix synopsis: Comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.

Carter

Netflix synopsis: Agent Carter, who suffers memory loss, is thrown into an explosive mission filled with inexplicable mysteries. Orchestrated by renowned action film director Jung Byung-gil and star cast Joo Won, Carter presents an action-packed experience.

Choose or Die – April 15th

Netflix synopsis: After firing up a lost 80s survival horror game, a young coder unleashes a hidden curse that tears reality apart, forcing her to make terrifying decisions and face deadly consequences.

Day Shift

Netflix synopsis: Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

Don't Blame Karma!

Netflix synopsis: Sara is a frustrated fashion designer who blames karma for her bad luck. Fate will put her face to face with her sister, Lucy, who enjoys very different luck, and in a series of events and reunions that will lead her to make a radical decision.

Drifting Home (Anime)

Netflix synopsis: Kosuke and Natsume have been friends since childhood, but as time goes on the relationship between the two sixth graders seems strained as they keep avoiding one another. One day during their summer vacation, they go to a housing complex that is scheduled to be demolished. Having grown up there, the place holds a lot of memories.

While playing, they suddenly get caught up in a mysterious phenomenon and when they regain consciousness, they see an entire ocean before them as the housing complex has drifted into a mysterious sea along with Kosuke and Natsume with it. Will they be able to return to their previous world? A summer farewell journey begins.

End of the Road

Netflix synopsis: After losing her job, recently widowed Brenda drives her family cross-country to start a new life. In the New Mexico desert, cut off from help, they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

Enola Holmes 2

Netflix synopsis: Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel.

Falling for Christmas

Netflix synopsis: A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

The Good Nurse

Netflix synopsis: Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events.

The Gray Man

Netflix synopsis: When the CIA’s most skilled mercenary – whose true identity is known to none – accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Netflix synopsis: Academy Award winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents Carlo Collodi's classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion musical directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world.

Hustle

Netflix synopsis: After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Home Team

Netflix synopsis: Two years after a Super Bowl win when NFL head coach Sean Payton is suspended, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12 year old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.

The Inheritance

Netflix synopsis: On the eve of his 75th birthday, billionaire Charles Abernathy invites his four estranged children back home out of fear that tonight someone – or something – is coming to kill him. To ensure his family will help protect him from whatever’s coming, Abernathy puts each of their inheritances on the line – they’ll get nothing if he’s found dead by dawn.

Interceptor

Netflix synopsis: When sixteen nuclear missiles are launched at the US, and a violent coordinated attack simultaneously threatens her remote missile interceptor station, one Army lieutenant must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to save humanity as we know it.

Ivy & Bean

Netflix synopsis: Ivy and Bean never expected to be friends. Ivy is quiet, thoughtful and observant. Bean is playful, exuberant and fearless. However, sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites can become the best of friends.

JUNG_E

Netflix synopsis: JUNG_E portrays a desolated Earth in the 22nd century that is no longer inhabitable due to climate change. Amid the chaos, an internal war breaks out in the shelter built for human survival. Victory – meaning the end of the war – now hinges on finding a way to clone the legendary mercenary JUNG_E into a scalable robot.

Orchestrated by Director Yeon Sang-ho of Train to Busan, Peninsula, and Hellbound, and starring a colorful cast – Kang Soo-youn, Kim Hyun-joo, Ryu Kyung-soo, JUNG_E portrays a unique theme combined with dystopia, cloning, and technology.

Khufiya

Netflix synopsis: Khufiya is a story about Krishna Mehra, an R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defense secrets. While all along grappling with her dual identity as a spy and a lover.

Knives Out 2

Netflix synopsis: In the follow up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

Lady Chatterley's Lover

Netflix synopsis: Based on the classic D.H. Lawrence novel, a story well ahead of its time, we follow the life of Lady Chatterley, a woman born to a life of wealth and privilege, who soon finds herself married to a man that she eventually falls out of love with.

Lady Chatterley engages in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate, discovering more desire and intimacy than she thought possible. When she realizes that she has fallen heart and soul, she breaks all traditions of the day and seeks happiness with the man she loves.

Love and Leashes

Netflix synopsis: Love and Leashes is a film about a different kind of romance between a man with a unique taste and a woman who stumbles upon his secret. Seo Hyun, who recently played a shapeshifting swindler in Private Lives, will star in her first film, Love and Leashes. Jung Ji-woo, played by Seo Hyun in the film, is a woman who leads a racy romance by engaging in a “special” relationship with her co-worker after she accidentally learns about his secret peculiarities.

Performing outstandingly across an array of genres like in the musical Swag Age: Shout, Joseon!, the drama Please Don't Date Him, and Imitation, rising star Lee Jun-young will play the role of Jung Ji-hoo, a man with unusual tastes.

Love in the Villa

Netflix synopsis: A young woman takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a break up, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical (and very good-looking) British man.

Luckiest Girl Alive

Netflix synopsis: Luckiest Girl Alive centers on Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.

Matilda

Netflix synopsis: An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Me Time

Netflix synopsis: When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

Metal Lords

Netflix synopsis: Two kids start a metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about metal. They can't find a bassist, but there is this one girl who plays the cello. They need to work together if they're going to win the Battle of the Bands.

Monkey Man

Netflix synopsis: An unlikely hero emerges from prison to take on a world enmeshed in corporate greed and eroding spiritual values, seeking revenge from those who took everything from him many years ago.

Monica, O My Darling

Netflix synopsis: Black comedy and white-collar crime collide in Monica, O My Darling in which a young man desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder. Go on a roller coaster of dark and devilish twists and turns in this crime drama where survival is the key.

The Mother

Netflix synopsis: A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

The Mothership

Netflix synopsis: A sci-fi adventure that follows Sara Morse (Halle Berry) one year since her husband (Omari Hardwick) mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. When she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids (Jaiden J. Smith, Quinn McPherson) embark on a race to find their husband, father and most importantly – the truth.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Netflix synopsis: Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is from the latest collection of novellas “If It Bleeds” from Stephen King, about a young boy living in a small town, who befriends an older, reclusive billionaire. The two form a bond over books and an iPhone, but when the man passes away, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone, and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him.

Munich – The Edge of War

Netflix synopsis: Adapted from Robert Harris’ novel Munich, Munich – The Edge of War sees two young men embroiled in one of the most crucial moments in 20th Century history. In the autumn of 1938, civil servant Hugh Legat accompanies British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain to Munich in a desperate bid to broker peace with German leader Adolf Hitler.

Once there, Legat encounters his old friend Paul von Hartmann, a German diplomat who has in his possession a document signaling Hitler’s true intent: a war of conquest across Europe. Amid frantic negotiations at the Munich Conference, Hugh and Paul conspire to prevent a terrifying conflict.

My Father's Dragon

Netflix synopsis: From five-time Academy Award®-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon ("The Secret of Kells", "Song of the Sea", "Wolfwalkers") and Academy Award®-nominated director Nora Twomey ("The Breadwinner"), comes an exquisite film inspired by the Newbery-honored children’s book from author Ruth Stiles Gannett.

Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer's adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.

The Noel Diary

Netflix synopsis: When best-selling author Jacob Turner (Justin Hartley) returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother's estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel (Barrett Doss) - a beautiful young woman on a mysterious journey of her own. Together, they embark on an adventure to confront their pasts and discover a future that's totally unexpected.

Operation Mincemeat – May 11th

Netflix synopsis: Hoping to change the course of World War II, and save tens of thousands of lives, two intelligence officers plot to break Hitler’s deadly grip on Europe by recruiting the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man.

The Pale Blue Eye

Netflix synopsis: The Pale Blue Eye is a project Scott Cooper has wanted to helm for more than a decade. The film is a Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military Academy, West Point, and surrounds a young cadet the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Melling. Christian Bale portrays retired detective Augustus Landor, tasked with investigating the murders.

The Pale Blue Eye is based on Louis Bayard’s best-selling novel of the same name. Bale is producing alongside director/writer Scott Cooper, John Lesher, and Tyler Thompson of Cross Creek Pictures.

A Perfect Pairing

Netflix synopsis: To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local.

Persuasion

Netflix synopsis: Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she let get away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel.

Purple Hearts

Netflix synopsis: Purple Hearts is the story of aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Sofia Carson) and marine Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), who in spite of their many differences and against all odds, fall hopelessly in love.

QALA

Netflix synopsis: Qala is a story about a daughter who craves her mother’s love.

Rescued by Ruby

Netflix synopsis: State trooper Dan (Grant Gustin) dreams of joining the K-9 Search & Rescue team, but no one will give him the chance. Shelter dog Ruby dreams of having a home, but is running out of hope. When fate brings Dan and Ruby together, it's their unshakable bond that helps them face their toughest challenge yet. Based on a true story.

The Royal Treatment

Netflix synopsis: New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love — or duty — prevail?

Rustin

Netflix synopsis: Rustin tells the story of charismatic, gay, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who overcame an onslaught of obstacles, and altered the course of American history by organizing the 1963 March on Washington.

The School for Good and Evil

Netflix synopsis: Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil.

The Sea Beast

Netflix synopsis: In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes - and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally.

Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)

Netflix synopsis: With over 37 million copies sold and winning in the children’s category of the 39th Kodansha Manga Award, the mega-hit The Seven Deadly Sins (original work: Nakaba Suzuki) is receiving a spin-off anime film. This film will feature an original story by Suzuki. Split into two parts, the story will follow Tristan, the son of The Seven Deadly Sins protagonists Meliodas and Elizabeth.

Tristan inherits the power of the Goddess Clan and can heal people's wounds and injuries, but he often ends up hurting others due to his inability to control his Demon Clan power. To protect his family, Tristan heads to Edinburgh Castle and meets a host of new friends along the way

Senior Year

Netflix synopsis: After a cheerleader falls off a pyramid and into a 20 year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.

Seoul Vibe

Netflix synopsis: Action blockbuster Seoul Vibe narrates a talented crew of baby drivers – known as the Sangedong Supreme team. With the world's eyes trained to the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, the illegal transactions of capital (funds) is a significant issue. A special operation driven by the Sangedong Supreme team starts to unravel the corruption behind the slush funds. An all-star

cast – Yoo Ah-in, Ko Kyung-pyo, Lee kyoo-hyung , Park Ju-hyun, Ong Seong-wu– portrays this incredible chase in the city of Seoul tightly packed with breathtaking action scenes.

Shirley

Netflix synopsis: Shirley is the intimate portrayal of trailblazing political icon Shirley Chisholm, the first Black Congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for President of the U.S, and the cost of accomplishment for Shirley herself. This film will tell the story of Chisholm's boundary-breaking and historic presidential campaign, based on exclusive and extensive conversations with family, friends and those who knew her best.

Slumberland

Netflix synopsis: A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again.

Spaceman

Netflix synopsis: As an astronaut sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust finds his earthly life falling to pieces, he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.

Spiderhead

Netflix synopsis: In the near future, two young convicts grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs. Based on The New Yorker article, “Escape From Spiderhead” by George Saunders.

The Swimmers

Netflix synopsis: The Swimmers tells the true story of swimming sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini’s miraculous journey as refugees from war-torn Syria, all the way to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Takedown

Netflix synopsis: Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. Many years ago they worked together but life took them apart. The unlikely pair is reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them all the way up to the French Alps. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy.

Tall Girl 2

Netflix synopsis: After her inspiring speech at the homecoming dance, Jodi (Ava Michelle) is no longer just the "tall girl" - she's popular, confident, has a boyfriend, and just booked the lead role in this year's school musical. But as the pressure of her newfound popularity intensifies, so do her insecurities, and new relationships are formed while old ones are tested. As the world she built starts to crumble around her, Jodi realizes that standing tall was only just the beginning.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Netflix synopsis: After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.

They Cloned Tyrone

Netflix synopsis: A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx and Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

Through My Window

Netflix synopsis: Raquel has been in love with Ares forever, her attractive and mysterious neighbor. She watches him without being noticed because, much to her dismay, they haven’t exchanged a single word. Raquel has a very clear mission: to make Ares fall in love with her. But she is not an innocent girl and she is not prepared to lose everything along the way, and certainly not herself…

Troll

Netflix synopsis: Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?

Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming

Netflix synopsis: Madea prepares to welcome her family who have all come into town to celebrate her great-grandson’s graduation from college, when some hidden secrets threaten to destroy the joyous family homecoming.

Untitled Holiday Rom-Com from Gabriela Tagliavini

Netflix synopsis: Feeling career burn out, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan's wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.

We Have a Ghost

Netflix synopsis: Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA.

The Weekend Away – March 3rd

Netflix synopsis: A weekend getaway to Croatia goes awry when a woman is accused of killing her best friend and her efforts to get to the truth uncover a painful secret.

Wendell & Wild

Netflix synopsis: From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) - who enlist the aid of 13-year-old Kat Elliot - a tough teen with a load of guilt - to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.

White Noise

Netflix synopsis: At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.

Windfall – March 18th

Netflix synopsis: A Hitchcockian thriller following a wealthy couple who arrive at their vacation home only to find it's being robbed.

The Wonder

Netflix synopsis: The Irish Midlands, 1862 - a young girl stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well. English nurse Lib Wright is brought to a tiny village to observe eleven-year old Anna O'Donnell. Tourists and pilgrims mass to witness the girl who is said to have survived without food for months.

Is the village harbouring a saint 'surviving on manna from heaven' or are there more ominous motives at work? A psychological thriller inspired by the 19th century phenomenon of the "fasting girls" and adapted from the acclaimed novel by Emma Donoghue (Room).

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Netflix synopsis: A breathtaking spy action film Yaksha: Ruthless Operations unfolds as a merciless man known as Yaksha crosses paths with a prosecutor on a special inspection mission in Shenyang, a city in China notorious for espionage. Director Na Hyun makes his long-awaited comeback after directing The Prison, which has swept audiences off their feet with stunning action scenes and a tightly wound plot, and adapting Inseparable Bros into a delicate and heartwarming story.

Sul Kyung-gu plays the callous head of the overseas espionage team, also known as the man-eating Yaksha, who accomplishes his goals by hook or by crook. Park Hae-soo, a global star from Squid Game, plays the role of Ji-hoon, a prosecutor demoted to Shenyang for playing by the book.

You People

Netflix synopsis: A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.

