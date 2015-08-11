20 best Android Wear apps to download

Previous Next 2/21

Citymapper

One of the few apps that can really justify an Android Wear watch is Citymapper.

For those not in the know, this is an amazing travel app that tells you how long it'll take to get somewhere and exactly how you can get there using public transport. As long as you live in London, Birmingham or Manchester, that is (in the UK at least).

The Wear version gives quick commands on how to get home or to work from wherever you are, and supplies directions on more complicated routes using your mobile phone.

Free|Download Citymapper