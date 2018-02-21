10 fantastically useful accessories for your new Chromebook

There's a lot to like about Chromebooks, the low-maintenance, lightweight laptops powered by Google's web-focused Chrome OS software. But the purchases don't have to stop once you've bought your computer – you've got a host of accessories to pick from too.

Here we've picked out 10 genuinely useful accessories currently on sale to cover all kinds of needs and requirements, from improving the audio output on your laptop to keeping it safely protected against bumps and scratches. Go on – your Chromebook's worth it.

USB-C to HDMI Adapter

1. USB-C to HDMI Adapter An instant second screen

A growing number of laptops, including many Chromebooks, are making the switch to USB-C, a multi-purpose port capable of handling video, charging, data and more. If that includes your Chromebook, make sure you can still get YouTube, Netflix and all your other content up on the big screen by investing in a suitable adapter to plug into a television.

Griffin Elevator Desktop Stand

2. Griffin Elevator Desktop Stand Healthier Chromebooking

Sitting hunched over a laptop for hours on end isn't ideal for your posture, but the Griffin Elevator Desktop Stand can help by moving your laptop up to a reasonable height on your desk. Add a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse and suddenly you're looking straight at the screen rather than peering down on it – your back and your shoulders will thank you.

Logitech M535

3. Logitech M535 Bluetooth Mouse Do more with your Chromebook

A trackpad is all well and good, but for certain fine and delicate operations, you can't beat a mouse – especially if your Chromebook also runs Android apps, which means you've got a bunch of extra image editors and games to think about. The Logitech M535 will work flawlessly with your Chromebook, it's eminently portable, and it looks rather cool as well.

ProCase 12

4. ProCase 12 Inexpensive Chromebook protection

A good-looking case makes your Chromebook easier to carry around as well as keeping it safe from bumps and scratches. Obviously you've got a huge range to pick from – make sure your pick is the right size for your laptop – but we like the ProCase 12: its eye-catching looks mean you won't easily forget it, and there's room for your charger in here as well.

Cambridge YoYo M

5. Cambridge YoYo M Bluetooth Speakers A serious sound upgrade

We don't know what kind of Chromebook you have, but we're going to bet the audio quality from its integrated speakers isn't great, which is a shame if you're listening to a lot of music and watching a lot of movies. The Cambridge YoYo M Bluetooth Speakers cost a serious chunk of cash, but they're currently our favourite pair of Bluetooth speakers.

Bowers & Wilkins PX

6. Bowers & Wilkins PX Bluetooth Headphones Create your own audio world

Maybe you can't always have audio blaring out from your laptop, in which case consider getting a pair of Bluetooth headphones instead – the Bowers & Wilkins PX set are currently our top pick in the Bluetooth headphones department. Like our speaker choice, they're on the pricey side, but if you're going to be using them a lot, it's a worthy investment.

Rainbow Silicone Keyboard Cover

7. Rainbow Silicone Keyboard Cover Bright and protective

Add some visual pizzazz to your Chromebook and keep the keyboard safe from spills and marks at the same time with a Rainbow Silicone Keyboard Cover: this is perfect if you've got kids who are often borrowing your laptop, though obviously make sure you're buying the right size and design for your particular Chromebook, otherwise it won't be much use.

WD My Passport

8. WD My Passport SSD Somewhere to store your stuff

Chromebooks might be based around the idea of storing everything on the web, but they can play music and movies from local storage as well – you just don't tend to get much of it on a Chromebook. Fix that problem with an external drive like the WD My Passport SSD, which can go anywhere your laptop goes, and can be powered from a spare USB port.

OWC USB-C Dock

9. OWC USB-C Dock Use any peripheral you like

Chromebooks and indeed laptops in general seem to be following a trend for cutting down the number of available ports and slots to an absolute minimum, which can make loading up a memory card or connecting a peripheral a problem. Enter the OWC USB-C Dock, which turns one USB-C port into 10 different ports, including audio out and display out.

AOC monitor

10. AOC 21.5-inch LED Monitor Lots of screen for not much money

Chromebooks are often picked for their compactness and portability, which means they're not always ideal for situations where you need a big screen – whether that's watching Netflix or working on spreadsheets. That's where the AOC 21.5-inch LED Monitor comes in, a lot more screen space for not much money at all (or check out these 4K alternatives).