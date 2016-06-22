10 best selling video game consoles of all time

Previous Next 2/11

Nintendo Entertainment System

Released: 1983

Sold: 61m

At number 10 is the original Nintendo Entertainment System. Over its entire lifetime it sold 61m units - so Sony is already two thirds of the way there if it wants to beat it with the PS4. But the allure of the NES should not be underestimated.

Though the console looks quaint by 21st century standard, it was the first real worldwide success for a home console. It introduced to the world a chap called Mario - which in turn basically invented the entire genre of platform gaming.

Many other gaming staples got their first outing on the NES too - including the Legend of Zelda, Final Fantasy and Castlevania.

In Japan, the NES was known as the Famicom - the “Family Computer”. This might seem an odd name as we tend to associate consoles with gaming fun rather than the serious business of computing but believe it or not, the NES could not only access the internet but it could also be used to view stock trade information and weather forecasts. Seriously.

All you needed was the Family Computer Network System - an accessory that plugged on top of the console like a face-hugger, which would connect your console up to the rest of the world, almost a decade before the World Wide Web was conceived of. There was even proto-Downloadable Content available using the system.