Sky update adds the most significant tech boost seen in years

Quick Summary
Sky has started to roll out its low latency feature on Sky Sports Main Event.
This shortens the broadcast latency of live matches and events to around 8 seconds – a vast improvement over the previous 30-second delay.
Sky has rolled out a feature across its TV services that is transformative, especially when it comes to live Sky Sports broadcasts.
Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers can enjoy low latency broadcasts on the Sky Sports Main Event channel, with the feature rolling out now. It's an opt-in service that cuts the latency of live events from approximately 30 seconds to around 8.
This means that you shouldn't get spoilers from sports apps on your mobile phone anymore – you'll see a goal scored, for example, just 8 seconds after it happens in the ground itself. It's genuinely a game changer.
We first heard about the new feature when we visited Sky's London HQ in April this year, but it's taken a while to roll out to all customers. It's only available on Sky Sports Main Event at present, although there are plans to introduce it to other channels in future.
We've asked Sky whether the feature will also be available for Now streaming service customers.
How to watch low latency Sky Sports
To opt into a low latency broadcast you can either hit the Live Sync button when tuned into the Sky Sports Main Event channel, or head to channel 921 for HD customers, or 922 for those on a UHD package.
It is also possible to check out low latency stream by voice – just say "Sky Sports Main Event Low Latency" or "Sky Sports Main Event Live Sync" into your voice remote or Sky Glass TV and it should head straight to the dedicated feed.
Premier League and other football matches broadcast on the channel will undoubtedly benefit, although any other live event will make use of the reduced latency too.
Sky has also recently announced that it has extended the sale of Sky Glass TVs to Currys in the UK. That means you can now buy the dedicated TV in three different sizes from an additional source.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
