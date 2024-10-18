Sky to continue with Sky Q for 5 more years, at least

Quick Summary Sky has dispelled rumours that it is phasing out Sky Q by signing a new deal with satellite signal provider SES. It ensures that Sky's TV service will continue to broadcast to dishes for the foreseeable future.

Sky has committed to keeping Sky Q and satellite broadcasting alive in the UK and Ireland for a further five years.

It has signed a new deal with signal provider SES that will ensure Sky's content will be beamed to homes until 2029 at the earliest. That suggests the UK broadcaster and entertainment tech firm has no plans to shutter its core paid TV platform anytime soon.

Some were worried that the arrival of and continued focus on Sky Glass and Sky Stream spelled doom for the company's satellite systems, leaving many external dishes redundant in the near future. However, it is apparent that the UK's broadband internet infrastructure is not yet robust enough to cope with over-the-top TV delivery by default.

Internet provided (IP) TV is growing rapidly, but we're nowhere ready enough to switch completely.

"We’re pleased to continue our long-standing collaboration with SES, reinforcing our commitment to providing the best viewing experience to all customers," said Nick herm, chief business officer at Sky (via the Mirror).

"Whether they’re watching on our much-loved Sky Q satellite platform, or over our IP products, Glass and Stream."

It was feared that Sky was slowly ditching its Sky Q service and encouraging customers to sign up for Sky Glass or Stream instead, especially when it started to remove certain packages and plans from sale, but those who already daily use and enjoy the satellite service will now rest safe in the knowledge that it's going nowhere yet.

And you can put off plans to turn your dish into a custom barbecue grille for another five years, at least.