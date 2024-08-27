This top Garmin watch rarely gets discounted – now it’s got $100 off!

Unless it's Prime Day or Black Friday it's very rare that we see Garmin offering a surprise discount on the Forerunner 965. This doesn’t come as a massive shock though, as its the best Garmin watch out there (in our humble opinion) and the most expensive in the Forerunner family. But, today that changes, as right now you can save $100 off the 965 at Walmart, where it’s had a big price drop from $599.99 to $499.99 .

This top-tier multisport watch is ideal for fitness enthusiasts and athletes. It offers comprehensive health and fitness tracking, including heart rate, sleep, and stress monitoring. But it also has over 30 built-in sports apps and profiles for triathlons, duathlons, brick workouts and swimruns. It has a bright, responsive 1.4-inch AMOLED display, which doesn't sacrifice battery life (you get up to 23 days in smartwatch mode), and a titanium bezel.

Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599.99, now $499.99 at Walmart Lighter and thinner than its direct predecessor, with a a new AMOLED display and packed with premium triathlon and running features, the Forerunner 965 is a must-have. Save $100 now!

As we mentioned earlier, it’s rare we see the Forerunner 965 with a decent discount, so if you’ve been eyeing it up for a while, now is your chance to snap it up. It’s also on offer in Amp Yellow and Black and Whitestone and Powder Gray, incase you want to step away from basic black.