Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 will reportedly get a display upgrade we can all get behind

Quick summary The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 could come with an anti-reflective display. The details of what type of anti-reflective finish will be used remains unknown.

Samsung has had a busy year, launching its Galaxy S24 family of phones, followed by the new Galaxy Z Fold models and next in line is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10. Samsung is one of the biggest names in Android tablets and there could be a display upgrade that will make those tablets more usable.

We're expecting Samsung to launch multiple models of the Tab S10 and the most interesting is the Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is expected to have a 14.6-inch display, very much following on from the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and pitched as a laptop replacement and one of the best tablets you can get.

Looking to boost the performance of that display and make this tablet more useful when working on the move, Android Headlines says that the new model will come with an anti-reflection display; the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with its 12.4-inch display will also have an anti-reflection display.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 anti-reflective display options

Exactly what form this anti-reflection display will take remains to be seen. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra launched with an anti-glare display that was topped with Corning Gorilla Armor, which is said to reduce "reflectance by up to 75%" - and it certainly works. That could be the solution that Samsung offers on its new tablets too.

But that's not the only option out there. When Apple launched the iPad Pro it introduced the option for nano-texture glass, which is really effective at cutting out all glare and reflection. It's designed for those involved in accurate colour workflows, but it also looks amazing. Or it could be something like TCL's NXTPaper.

While both of those options would give a matte finish and banish reflections, it seems unlikely that Samsung would make a move this drastic, as it would perhaps reduce the impact that its displays are known for - and one of the reasons for buying a Samsung tablet is for the glorious AMOLED display.

The Galaxy Tab S10 family is expected to offer IP68 protection, support the S Pen, come in two colours - silver and grey - while offering a full suite of Galaxy AI features too.

With Android getting increasingly optimised for big displays, Android tablets could be getting close to their iPad Pro moment, where they are a serious option for working on the move instead of a laptop. If anyone can make that jump, it's Samsung, with the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.