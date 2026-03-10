I've used every single one of the latest generation of Kindles – from the entry-level standard Kindle to the high-end Kindle Scribe and the newfangled Colorsoft, too. That leaves me pretty ruddy well-placed to tell you which ones are actually worth the money, and which ones might leave you with a bit of buyer's remorse sometime down the line.

The additional good news is that the equation really isn't that complicated, either. While most of Amazon's e-reader devices have some major factors going in their favour, there's no doubt that there's a clear winner overall for the vast majority of customers.

The Kindle Paperwhite should be almost anyone's default pick, in my view, and the good tidings don't stop there. It's on sale right now as part of Amazon's Spring Deal Days event, getting you a tidy saving.

Save £35 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (without ads): was £169.99 now £134.99 at Amazon It might not be the biggest discount this device gets in 2026, but if you're looking to get a saving and need a Paperwhite sooner rather than later, this is a fairly excellent deal that saves you a chunk on the best Kindle out there.

Why does the Paperwhite win, in my view? Well, it basically offers the best pure reading experience you can get on a Kindle, at the right price. While the standard Kindle is no slouch, the Paperwhite is much sharper and therefore a little easier on the eyes, and it also has a far better backlight.

On the newest Paperwhite, you can not only select from a wide range of brightness levels, but also change the temperature of that brightness. This makes it a way nicer option for late-night reading in dim lighting and much easier on your eyes.

It's also super slim and portable, without necessarily needing a case or any additional accessories, which makes it a good deal more utilitarian than something like the Scribe, which is bigger.

That might not seem like the longest list of differences, but when you consider the price jump to something like a Colorsoft or Scribe, you'll see that you can save a good chunk by opting for the Paperwhite, and in my opinion you'll be getting by far the best value in the Kindle lineup – especially at this limited-time price.