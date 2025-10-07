I've been reviewing a lot of the best TVs lately, many of which look spectacular, but which lack the kind of sound quality to really enhance your viewing experience.

That's why I'd recommend buying one of the best soundbars to amplify that audio output. I don't think you have to spend a fortune to do this, though, so if you're in a pinch with cashflow then this is the soundbar I'd recommend on Amazon.

Check out Amazon's Fire TV Soundbar Plus deal

It's actually a soundbar by Amazon itself, called the Fire TV Soundbar Plus and, as the name suggests, is the 'plus' version – the second-gen release that delivers ample audio above and beyond the lesser original.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus: was £249.99 now £169.99 at Amazon Amazon's second soundbar release, the Fire TV Soundbar Plus, leverages that 'Plus' point of its name, offering three-dimensional audio decoding, dialogue-enhancement, and bigger bass than your baseline TV would be able to otherwise deliver. It's an affordable audio upgrade that'll make a lot of sense for many people.

Right now the Fire TV Soundbar Plus has just dropped to its lowest-ever price, too, making it a bit of a bargain as part of Amazon's October Prime Day sale – or Big Deal Days as it's officially called.

Everyone loves a bargain, of course, but the key thing with this Amazon soundbar is that it does a decent job in upgrading your TV's audio. It's not a top-drawer item, which would cost four or fives times the price, but a great balance of features to asking price.

As written in my review of the Fire TV Soundbar Plus: "A great option for budget-conscious buyers looking to improve TV audio. It may lack the immersion that more sophisticated Dolby Atmos soundbars offer, but it does provide a wide and engaging soundstage with clear dialogue."

It does decode Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats, though, which give an enhanced sense of height and width, so the experience compared to not having this soundbar is night and day. And with a discount this strong, I think it's a savvy purchase to boost the sound of TVs 55-inches and under.