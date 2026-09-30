Quick Summary Samsung has revealed the Galaxy SmartTag 3, its third-generation smart tracker, which is more feature-packed than ever before – and a third thinner and lighter than its predecessor. With a 550-day battery life (790 in power-save mode), this little puck can be attached to your products, vehicles, luggage, even pets, to track their location. You can use with Android or Apple devices, thanks to cross-OS support. New proactive alerts will tell you when the tracker leaves a pre-defined area, too, so you needn't always be checking back – as the product will deliver via push notification – and it's possible to share this location with trusted users, making it ideal for families.

It's not only a new line of tablets that Samsung has revealed this week – in the Galaxy Tab S12 series, led by the Ultra model – as the Korean brand has also teased its latest SmartTag 3 tracker.

The third-generation tracker isn't due for launch until early 2027 in majority territories – it's far sooner in its native South Korea, due on sale from 7 October – and will support both Android and Apple iOS systems.

The latest tracker focuses more on design details than its predecessor, with a third shaved from the size and weight for this generation, and it includes an aluminium-finished control button for added finesse.

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Samsung's Galaxy Find Network already has 900 million participating devices registered, which can aid in greater accuracy for location tracking, making the SmartTag 3 even easier to find.

It's possible to set up Place Notification with this latest tracker, too, meaning you can ringfence a given area and get an alert when the SmartTag 3 has departed that area. That'll avoid any unnecessary checks in the app.

This feature can also be used in conjunction with routine triggers, meaning the SmartTag 3 can commence a smart routine when, say, arriving home from work and firing up your smart lighting – and more, as programmed.

The addition of cross-OS support for both Android and Apple's iOS might seem of limited use, but the big takeaway here is that it assists with sharing among trusted users, such as family members, so if your kids use an iPhone they can still follow along with shared tracking information.

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While the Galaxy SmartTag 3 is imminent in Samsung's home country, the rest of the world will have longer to wait for its release – with a vague "2027" date penned in for the time being. Pricing info is also forthcoming.