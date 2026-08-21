EE seeks to improve 5G signals for crowds at UK stadiums, festivals and events with new Fast Lane network feature

Quick Summary EE has launched Fast Lane, an add-on that enables fast, stable access during major events where there are big crowds. It moves subscribed customers onto another part of the EE 5G+ network for better signals.

The UK's major networks have long sponsored events, venues and stadiums, such as the O2 in London, Wembley Stadium, which partners with EE, and a number of festivals around the country being supported by Vodafone and Three. But regardless of the name over the door (or field), the one thing they really can't promise is stable, fast mobile connections.

So many people attend the biggest football matches, gigs and weekend shenanigans that network access can be tricky, as everyone tries to connect at once. It's much better these days, but can still be frustrating when you want to send a social post about the event but just see it sat unshared.

EE has announced its own solution, however. Fast Lane is a new network feature that is aimed directly at tackling this issue.

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The feature assesses events and anticipates when network congestion might be at its worst. It then moves EE customer connections over to a dedicated section of the provider's 5G+ network, to allow for faster, more stable access.

It has previously been trialled at the likes of the BAFTAs, Wembley Stadium, and the Sail GP in Portsmouth. This full rollout though should benefit other locations and events up and down the UK.

"Fast Lane gives our customers access to a dedicated 5G+ lane at the busiest times. Whether they’re live streaming a special moment from a sell-out gig or processing mobile payments and ticketing at a festival, Fast Lane helps keep customers connected even when thousands of people around them are trying to connect at the same time," said the CEO of BT's consumer division, Claire Gillies.

There's just one caveat – Fast Lane is an extra service for customers on a new Full Works Plus pay-monthly plan.

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Costing an additional £5 per month over the current Full Works plan (priced at £43 per month), Full Works Plus has all the same bells-and-whistles, including worldwide roaming, unlimited data, and a premium inclusive extra (TNT Sports, Netflix, etc.).

Small businesses taking a new or resigning up to a Full Works business plan with also be able to get Fast Lane access.