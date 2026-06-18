Waze's new mandatory feature update is fun, but not everyone is amused

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Waze has added World Cup notifications to its popular driving app, upsetting just about everyone in the process. For those who couldn't care less it's a distraction, for those who love the game it's a horrific spoiler that will ruin the tournament.

Users have been reporting the new alerts which pop-up like other hazards – such as a flooded road or a traffic accident – you know, stuff that's actually related to driving.

When Waze adds new features they are often on by default and just added to the ever growing list of details that Waze wants to tell you. While normally they are about things like speed limit changes or speed bumps, the addition of World Cup alerts has nothing to do with driving.

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That's divided the community, with many weighing in on Reddit to say you can turn it off, which you can.

Just head into Settings > Alerts and reports > Reports and toggle it off. While you're there, you can get rid of half a dozen other alerts that you probably don't need.