If you're on the hunt for one of the best TVs then there's no doubt about it that the best Black Friday sales represent the best time to shop – I've been covering the deals for years and we always see multiple TV bargains appear throughout November.

For 2024 in particular it's felt like 'Black Friday month', really, with heaps of TV sales – from the best OLED TVs to the best small TVs – cropping up. So whether you're shopping for something affordable, something premium, big or small, I've got the inside line on what's how and what's not.

Target audiences for TVs do differ, of course, as do the asking prices, so I've broken this guide into sections – from the star deal, to the best value options, the best OLED contenders, the best big-screen behemoths, and the best small sets for most people. There's something for everyone – and the live blog section below will highlight all the latest updates on the top TV buys.

Best TV deals highlights

Top TV star deal

Best value TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch: was £749.99 now £419.99 at Amazon Until recently this was Amazon's top-spec TV, the 'Omni QLED' part meaning it offers the same Quantum Dot LED tech as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV means easy-access built-in catch-up services too, so it's brilliantly easy to use. And a best-price bargain right now.

Best big TV deals

Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV: was £5,499 now £2,999 at Selfridges If you've been dreaming big – and I mean, really big – then this 98-inch diagonal measure on Samsung's LED-backlit LED TV is almost half price. You might need a crane to get it into your house, but with QLED technology for saturated colour brilliance, this mid-tier option is a good buy if big is your all.

Best OLED TV deals

LG OLED G4 65-inch: was £3,299 now £1,999 at Amazon The best model in LG's range has the brightest OLED panel type – it's MLA, or Micro Lens Array – which delivers pictures with punchy peaks. However, it's the black-level control that's truly out of this world and the reason to go for this set. This year, for the first time, there are 'S' for stand-mount and 'W' for wall-mount options – so be sure to pick the right one.

Sony A95L 65-inch: was £3,599 now £2,699 at Amazon Branded as Best TV at the T3 Awards 2024 this is the top of the pile in terms of design, sound and visual quality all rolled into one. It costs a little more, but with a quarter slashed off the price it's the perfect premium TV pick. The 65-inch set delivers epic 4K HDR performance, and the audio – which uses screen vibrations to emit sound – is almost as impressive. It's perfect for PS5 gamers too.

Samsung S95D 65-inch: was £3,599 now £1,989 at Amazon Samsung's top-of-the-line QD-OLED set not only looks stunning given its minimal bezel, but its anti-reflective coating takes it to another level – making it perfect for indoor viewing in daylight. It was the T3 Awards 2024 winner of Best OLED TV, too, so an absolute favourite that'll suit cinema fans and gamers alike.

Best small TV deals

Hisense A6N 43-inch: was £399 now £229 at Currys Here's the ideal value-for-money proposition from Hisense in a nice and small scale. The impressive A6N model is from 2023 ('7N' is the newer model) delivers picture quality beyond its suspiciously low asking price. It's not as premium as the others on here, of course, but it's a strong contender in the small screen space for those on a budget.