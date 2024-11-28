If you're on the hunt for one of the best TVs then there's no doubt about it that the best Black Friday sales represent the best time to shop – I've been covering the deals for years and we always see multiple TV bargains appear throughout November.
For 2024 in particular it's felt like 'Black Friday month', really, with heaps of TV sales – from the best OLED TVs to the best small TVs – cropping up. So whether you're shopping for something affordable, something premium, big or small, I've got the inside line on what's how and what's not.
Target audiences for TVs do differ, of course, as do the asking prices, so I've broken this guide into sections – from the star deal, to the best value options, the best OLED contenders, the best big-screen behemoths, and the best small sets for most people. There's something for everyone – and the live blog section below will highlight all the latest updates on the top TV buys.
Best TV deals highlights
Top TV star deal
T3's OLED TV of 2024 is also the star pick because there are various offers, codes and hacks to get its price right down. In addition to the hefty discount for Black Friday, there's a 5% app discount code (download Samsung Shop), and further £100 cashback that can be claimed too. The sale price above reflects those two bonuses – making it even better value than from Amazon.
Best value TV deals
Until recently this was Amazon's top-spec TV, the 'Omni QLED' part meaning it offers the same Quantum Dot LED tech as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV means easy-access built-in catch-up services too, so it's brilliantly easy to use. And a best-price bargain right now.
Best big TV deals
If you've been dreaming big – and I mean, really big – then this 98-inch diagonal measure on Samsung's LED-backlit LED TV is almost half price. You might need a crane to get it into your house, but with QLED technology for saturated colour brilliance, this mid-tier option is a good buy if big is your all.
Best OLED TV deals
The best model in LG's range has the brightest OLED panel type – it's MLA, or Micro Lens Array – which delivers pictures with punchy peaks. However, it's the black-level control that's truly out of this world and the reason to go for this set. This year, for the first time, there are 'S' for stand-mount and 'W' for wall-mount options – so be sure to pick the right one.
Branded as Best TV at the T3 Awards 2024 this is the top of the pile in terms of design, sound and visual quality all rolled into one. It costs a little more, but with a quarter slashed off the price it's the perfect premium TV pick. The 65-inch set delivers epic 4K HDR performance, and the audio – which uses screen vibrations to emit sound – is almost as impressive. It's perfect for PS5 gamers too.
Samsung's top-of-the-line QD-OLED set not only looks stunning given its minimal bezel, but its anti-reflective coating takes it to another level – making it perfect for indoor viewing in daylight. It was the T3 Awards 2024 winner of Best OLED TV, too, so an absolute favourite that'll suit cinema fans and gamers alike.
Best small TV deals
Here's the ideal value-for-money proposition from Hisense in a nice and small scale. The impressive A6N model is from 2023 ('7N' is the newer model) delivers picture quality beyond its suspiciously low asking price. It's not as premium as the others on here, of course, but it's a strong contender in the small screen space for those on a budget.
Best TV deals live blog
How about 8K instead?
None of the above to your tastes? I was writing about an 8K TV bargain just the other day – again, a Samsung – which offers four times the resolution of all the 4K tellies listed above. Talk about future proof! It does cost a fair whack, mind, as you can see below:
Samsung's top-of-the-line 8K TV is T3's pick of the year in this category, offering a Mini-LED backlight for enhanced brightness and precision dimming zones for picture perfection. The price may seem high, but in the context of the best premium TVs it's not too out of touch with the latest releases in the 4K market really.